Biden nominates former MasterCard chief Banga to head World Bank

By Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated Indian-American business executive Ajay Banga to become president of the World Bank, lauding his experience forging public-private partnerships to address financial inclusion and climate change. The World Bank on Wednesday said it expects to select a new president by early May to replace David Malpass, who announced his resignation last week. Banga's nomination by the United States all but assures he will assume a job that oversees billions of dollars of funding as the institution embarks on a major series o...
Norfolk Southern finally agrees to paid sick leave deal
February 23, 2023
Facing intense scrutiny and backlash over the toxic derailment of one of its trains in eastern Ohio, Norfolk Southern on Wednesday reached a deal with a leading rail union to provide up to a week of paid sick leave per year to around 3,000 track maintenance workers.
Under the agreement, Norfolk Southern will immediately give four workdays of paid sick leave annually to maintenance employees who previously had none, an industry-wide outrage that nearly led to a national rail strike late last year.
The deal will also allow employees to "utilize up to a maximum of three paid personal leave days per year as paid sick leave."
Tony Cardwell, president of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division (BMWED), said in a statement that "after 45 years of fighting for this issue, the carrier and union have accomplished what is needed for those who contribute the most to railroad profits, the workers on the ballast line."
Speaking to Freight Waves, BMWED media representative Clark Ballew stressed that while the paid sick leave agreement is "a good development in an industry that is in dire need of positive momentum," it is "not the end" of workers' fight for basic quality-of-life benefits.
"Our members are tasked with rebuilding the track of the [East] Palestine derailment and it is imperative that they have resources available that keep them safe and healthy at a site that many would be apprehensive to work," Ballew said. "Paid sick time is one of those resources, but there are several others, and we expect NS to start doing right by their employees and the public and afford all resources necessary to not exacerbate an already bad situation."
Norfolk Southern, which has around 19,000 employees total, is the third Class 1 railroad in the past month to agree to provide paid sick leave to some of its workers after aggressively fighting unions' demands for years, including during recent White House-brokered negotiations that produced a contract with zero paid sick days.
Congress voted in December to impose the contract on workers after unions representing a majority of U.S. rail employees rejected it and threatened to strike.
The sick leave deal comes as Norfolk Southern is under mounting pressure after one of its trains crashed and spewed hazardous chemicals earlier this month in the small town of East Palestine, Ohio.
"Norfolk Southern must be in the midst of some bad publicity for it to sign an agreement with around 3,000 unionized maintenance-of-way workers for seven paid sick days," respondedThe American Prospect's David Dayen.
The East Palestine wreck, its toxic aftermath, and Norfolk Southern's handling of the clean-up process spurred a close examination of the company's efforts in recent years to kill safety rules that could have prevented or mitigated the impacts of the derailment. The company, along with other rail giants, has persistently lobbied both Republicans and Democrats, successfully beating back attempts to upgrade train braking systems and more strictly regulate freight cars carrying hazardous materials.
"Amid the lobbying blitz against stronger transportation safety regulations, Norfolk Southern paid executives millions and spent billions on stock buybacks—all while the company shed thousands of employees despite warnings that understaffing is intensifying safety risks," The Leverreported earlier this month. "Norfolk Southern officials also fought off a shareholder initiative that could have required company executives to 'assess, review, and mitigate risks of hazardous material transportation.'"
Tax-the-rich social security plan was focus of Biden and Sanders meeting: report
February 23, 2023
President Joe Biden met with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) over a possible plan to raise the Social Security payroll tax cap as a way to make the program sustainable, reported The Washington Post on Thursday — but no definitive action has been agreed to, and there are obstacles to the proposal.
"This previously unreported discussion between Biden and his onetime presidential primary rival reflects a broader behind-the-scenes effort inside the White House to decide how, or if, the party’s message on entitlements should go beyond criticizing the GOP," reported Jeff Stein.
"Biden aides have in recent weeks discussed proposing raising payroll taxes on the rich to fund Social Security, but it is unclear if the president will ultimately endorse that measure when he releases his budget in March, according to three people familiar with international deliberations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private talks. One of those people cautioned the talks were preliminary and it is still likely the White House opts not to advance the plan."
Sanders' proposal would, according to him, expand the life of the Social Security trust fund for seven decades. Lifting or eliminating the cap on taxable earned income, which currently means nothing over $160,200 is taxed, is broadly popular in the Democratic Party, with even conservative Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) backing the idea, and polling has shown most voters support it too.
However, there are political challenges for Biden on the issue — one being that he promised never to raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000.
"His campaign plan would only increase payroll taxes on those earning above that threshold. Such a proposal would create a 'doughnut hole' — so-called because of the gap in taxation in the middle of the income distribution. Such a move is largely frowned upon by tax experts, because it disproportionately taxes lower-income Americans," said the report. "'You’re saying to someone making $150,000: You have to pay payroll tax on all your wages, but telling someone making $350,000: You have to pay payroll taxes on only the first $150,000 and the rest is exempt,' said Howard Gleckman, a policy expert at the Tax Policy Center, a nonpartisan think tank. 'It does not make any policy sense.'"
Policy experts broadly agree that some type of reform is necessary within the next decade, or the Social Security trust fund could run out, triggering automatic benefit cuts for millions of people. Starting in 2032, the report says, "If lawmakers fail to act, the government will reduce the benefit for a traditional retiring couple by between $12,000 and $17,000, according to projections by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan think tank." Medicare, also funded by payroll taxes, is facing similar shortfalls, but the Biden administration has already passed some Medicare reforms and is promising an upcoming budget that would add 20 years to the solvency of Medicare's trust fund.
Faced with massive backlash from previous GOP proposals like Florida Sen. Rick Scott's "Rescue America" plan that could have affected Social Security benefits, Republican leaders have vowed not to cut Social Security benefits as part of their upcoming threats to ransom the debt ceiling for spending cuts. However, this means they are instead making enormous cuts to anti-poverty programs like Medicaid, food stamps, and student aid, some of which could devastate these programs.
Laughter and name-calling at Kansas House debate on the latest installment of trans athlete ban
February 23, 2023
TOPEKA — Rep. Heather Meyer hoped she wouldn’t have to stand again before her colleagues on the House floor and talk about the life-threatening impact of hateful legislation on transgender children, including her own.
For a third straight year, Republicans scheduled a debate on a proposal to ban transgender girls from competing in sports with cisgender girls — a scenario that involves approximately two student athletes in Kansas schools.
Meyer, an Overland Park Democrat, said Republican fears on the topic amounted to “nonsense.”
“Every time y’all bring these bills up, you’re gonna see me,” Meyer said during Wednesday’s debate. “I’m not going away. The rest of us aren’t either. I’m gonna stand here and I’m gonna keep fighting for our trans kids. And I don’t care if you all don’t like it or not.
“You’re never gonna get rid of me. Even if I lose my seat. I literally don’t care. I’ll still be here knocking on your door telling you about how our kids matter. Our trans kids matter, and they should not be bullied back into the closet by legislators of all people.”
This year’s debate, which lasted about 90 minutes, mirrored past discussions on transgender athletes. Republicans refused to acknowledge a distinction between transgender girls and “biological males.” Democrats berated them for using talking points spawned by anti-LGBTQ hate groups. In the end, the bill advanced on a 79-40 vote with final action planned for Thursday.
The Legislature adopted similar legislation in each of the past two sessions but couldn’t override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto, which requires 84 votes in the House.
“Let’s hope the third time is the charm,” Rep. Barb Wasinger said in a meeting with House Republicans before the debate. “It’s being heard on Ash Wednesday.”
Wasinger, a Hays Republican, led the charge to pass House Bill 2238, which would limit participation in girls sports to students who were born with female reproductive systems. The law would apply to just two students in Kansas, according to the Kansas State High School Activities Association.
The way Wasinger put it, “biological men should not be competing against women.”
Men have stronger bodies, stronger bones and greater cardiovascular health, Wasinger said.
“They just can do better,” she told colleagues.
Rep. Chuck Smith, R-Pittsburg, said he asked officials at the Kansas State High School Activities Association why this issue involves so few students in Kansas. The answer, Smith said, is that local school leaders help guide decisions on who participates in sports.
“If a boy can dominate a girl’s sport, the school is supposed to not let them play,” Smith said.
Wasinger responded: “Well, that’s a lovely fairytale. That’s nice.”
Her Republican colleagues roared with laughter.
Later, during debate on the House floor, Rep. Boog Highberger, D-Lawrence, suggested the laughter wouldn’t stop.
“This bill is so 2021,” Highberger said. “They’re gonna start laughing at you behind your backs at some of those conferences you go to: ‘Psst: Did you hear? Kansas is still working on the trans sports bill? Oh, my God!’ You and I know this bill is about a made-up problem.”
Meyer objected to hypothetical examples proposed by Republicans in which men would suddenly decide to identify as women in order to have a competitive advantage. That’s not how it works, Meyer said.
“There is not a child who’s gonna say: ‘You know what? I want to be more competitive at sports, so I’m going to be a woman.’ That doesn’t happen,” Meyer said. “That’s absolutely ridiculous. There’s not been a single case of that occurring. None.”
Rep. Susan Ruiz, a Shawnee Democrat and member of the LGBTQ community, said “you know you’re in a marginalized group because your rights are voted on every couple of years.”
She reminded lawmakers that the model legislation was a product of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a group that claims a “homosexual agenda” will destroy Christianity and society. The attention the group received from promoting the transgender athlete ban, which preys on vast misunderstanding of what it means to be transgender, inspired other groups to join the cause.
“These hate groups found traction in using girls and women in sports as a way to influence legislators to pass laws banning transgender girls from competing in sports with cisgender girls,” Ruiz said.
The issue has proven to be lucrative for fundraising efforts, she added.
Rep. Brandon Woodard, D-Lenexa, questioned Wasinger about how kids were supposed to prove their gender if it is called into question. Wasinger was forced to admit the proposed law would require a physical examination.
“It would be subjecting women to a genital examination in order to play sports,” Woodard said. “Don’t talk to me about women’s fairness up here. You all wouldn’t even stand for women being able to have the right to vote during the State of the State. How dare you.”
His comment was a reference to the governor’s State of the State speech, where only Democrats provided standing ovations.
Woodard, who is also a member of the LGBTQ community, said Republicans won’t even grant a hearing on legislation that would protect against discrimination — “but sure, let’s pass bills that target two people in Kansas.”
“Just for simply trying to organize testimony I’ve been called a ‘pedophile,’ a ‘groomer,’ and a quote, so I don’t get gaveled down, ‘faggot,’ ” Woodard said. “That is the rhetoric that is happening because of what you all are doing. Stop passing bills like this. Focus on actually helping Kansans.”
Rep. Clarke Sanders, R-Salina, pointed out the bill text doesn’t include the word “transgender” or “LGBTQ.”
“It simply says that biological males should not be allowed to compete on a biological female teams,” Sanders said.
Rep. Lindsay Vaughn says the proposed ban on transgender athletes doesn’t address any of the inequities she faced as a high school athlete. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Rep. Lindsay Vaughn, D-Overland Park, said the inequities she faced as a high school athlete “had nothing to do with the contents of this bill.”
“We got hand-me-down uniforms, we often shared practice space, and our events were never promoted as much as the guys’ teams,” Vaughn said. “So if we really cared about fairness in girls sports, why are we not advocating for equal funding and resources for female athletes?
“Or what’s more, why aren’t we demanding pay equality for professional female athletes? Or why aren’t we fighting to eliminate or extend the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse cases to seek justice for the many female athletes who are sexually abused as children? The reason is because this bill is not about fairness. It’s about discrimination.”
As Rep. Jerry Stogsdill, D-Prairie Village, put it: “This is a shameful piece of legislation — hateful, bigoted and dangerous. This is more about promoting an extremist political agenda than it is about women’s sports.”
At the end of the debate, Wasinger lamented the name calling she had endured.
“Today I was just called a bigot, misogynist, extremist, shameful and hateful, and I’m offended because I have not been hateful to anyone in this body,” Wasinger said.
Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.
