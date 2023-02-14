Biden on MSU shooting: 'It's a family's worst nightmare'

Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/TNS
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he and the first lady are praying for the three killed students and five others "fighting for their lives" after Monday night's mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University. "It's a family's worst nightmare. It's happening far too often in this country. Far too often," Biden said Tuesday in remarks before the National Association of Counties. "While we gather more information, there's one thing we do know to be true: We have to do something to stop gun violence ripping apart our communities." He called on Congress to do more to combat g...