Biden on MSU shooting: 'It's a family's worst nightmare'

But the idea that Pence would refuse to testify when subpoenaed by the Justice Department was shocking to Swalwell who said that the title of Pence's own book is "So Help Me God," the end of every oath that every official in the United States swears under.



"Mike Pence and Nikki Haley and all these people who disavowed Donald Trump and now recognize that Trumpism still prevails are trying to rehabilitate themselves to get well, so to speak, with that crowd," he said. "As Michael knows and I know — because I interact with trumpism in my district and across the country, with friends and families who still support the former president — they are never, ever in a million years going to convert to a Mike Pence vote. It's not going to happen. And that's why if you take a step back as Mike Pence, think about that greater good. Think about that moral obligation to do the greater good. I don't know what blinders he's wearing that he thinks he's going to get back in with them."

He went on to ask former prosecutor Joyce White Vance if Pence has already breached his privilege, executive or otherwise, because he wrote about it in his book and did interviews where he revealed the whole ordeal. She confirmed that was the case under privilege, but she has less of an understanding on the Speech and Debate Clause.

"Pence is trying to have it both ways and I hope the judiciary will tell him 'not on our watch,'" said Vance.

Swalwell pointed out that Pence was a witness to a crime and he refused to accept any defense refusing to cooperate with the DOJ.

"I do worry separately about this independent state legislature theory that is being considered in the Supreme Court and how Trumpism would use that. But I think this is just about you saw a crime. Do you want to help your country or do you not? That's it," Swalwell said flatly.

Former RNC chair Michael Steele said that the goal here is to run out the clock. Trump and Pence will probably still run for president while playing the victims.

