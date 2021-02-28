Biden promises Monday ‘announcement’ on Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi murder report
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman AFP/File / FAYEZ NURELDINE

President Biden on Saturday promised fresh action on Saudi Arabia after the release of an intelligence report that that blamed Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. But Biden dodged questions about whether he would move to punish the powerful Saudi leader over the brazen torture murder carried out by Saudi agents that U.S. intelligence says bin Salman ordered. “There will be an announcement on Monday as to what we are going to be doing with Saudi Arabia generally,” Biden said in answer to reporters’ shouted questions as he left the White House ...