President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photos: AFP)
Barely hours after detailing additional military aid for Ukraine President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.”
“I think he is a war criminal,” the American President said when asked by a reporter if he thought of Putin as a war criminal.
The Russian President has committed atrocities that easily and repeatedly meet the definition of being a war criminal. In an unusual act a prosecutor at The Hague initiated a war crimes investigation into Putin’s attack on Ukraine.
“It appears to be the first time that Biden has publicly branded Putin with that phrase, CNBC adds.
Watch: