By Andrea Shalal and Patricia Zengerle WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday asked Congress to approve about $40 billion in additional spending, including $24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs, $4 billion related to border security and $12 billion for disaster relief. A senior administration official said the needs were great, and the White House was hopeful an agreement could be reached with Congress on the request, which covers only the first quarter of the current 2024 fiscal year. Asked about criticism from House Republicans that the request violated a...
Biden requests $40 billion in extra funding for Ukraine, disasters and fentanyl fight
August 10, 2023, 3:12 PM ET