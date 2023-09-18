WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden sued the U.S. Internal Revenue Service on Monday, alleging unlawful disclosure of his taxes by whistleblowers who work for the U.S. tax agency. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, focused on statements made by IRS agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler in media interviews amid a long-running investigation by House of Representatives Republicans into the younger Biden's taxes and business dealings. Hunter Biden, 53, is at the center of a political maelstrom, as House Republicans mount an impeachmen...
Biden's son Hunter sues IRS, alleges unlawful release of his taxes
September 18, 2023, 10:27 AM ET