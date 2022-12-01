Biden says he has no plans to contact Putin, prepared to talk about ending Ukraine war

During this segment, Ye actively praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, saying “I see good things about Hitler ... Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.”

"Given his praise of Hitler, it can't be overstated that Kanye West is a vile, repellant bigot who has targeted the Jewish community with threats and Nazi-style defamation," said the RJC. "Conservatives who have mistakenly indulged Kanye West must make it clear that he is a pariah. Enough is enough."

This comes shortly after Trump met with Ye and Fuentes, who has also compared himself to Hitler and supports creating a white, Christian theocracy where Jews are stripped of political power, at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The RJC has broken with Trump on occasion in the past. The group sharply criticized Doug Mastriano, a Trump-backed unsuccessful candidate for Pennsylvania governor, for his use of and financial ties to Gab, a far-right social network whose CEO, Andrew Torba, has declared Jews are unwelcome on his platform.