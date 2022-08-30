Biden says he is 'determined' to ban assault weapons in the United States
(Shutterstock.com)

During a speech in Philadelphia this Tuesday, President Joe Biden addressed what he sees as the "continued battle for the soul of the nation" and slammed former President Donald Trump and his supporters as hypocrites on the subject of law enforcement, specifically in their latest attacks on the FBI.

Biden also spent a significant portion of the speech talking about guns and reaffirmed his commitment to an assault weapons ban.

"I'm determined to ban assault weapons in this country," Biden said. "I did it once before and I'll do it again."

Biden went on to say that it's "not about taking away anybody's guns."

"In fact, we should be treating responsible gun owners as examples of how every gun owner should behave," Biden said, adding that he himself is a gun owner and supports the 2nd Amendment -- but the rights the 2nd Amendment affords are "not unlimited."

Watch the video below:

Video