Biden says Putin committed war crimes, calls charges justified

By Jeff Mason and Simon Lewis WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has clearly committed war crimes and the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for him was justified. The ICC earlier on Friday called for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from Ukraine to Russia since Moscow's invasion began of its neighbor last year. The United States is not a member of the ICC. "He's clearly committed war crimes," Biden told reporters, referring to Pu...