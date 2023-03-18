Biden says Putin committed war crimes, calls charges justified

By Jeff Mason and Simon Lewis WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has clearly committed war crimes and the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for him was justified. The ICC earlier on Friday called for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from Ukraine to Russia since Moscow's invasion began of its neighbor last year. The United States is not a member of the ICC. "He's clearly committed war crimes," Biden told reporters, referring to Pu...
Michael Cohen spent years as an attorney and fixer for former President Donald Trump, ultimately spending time in prison after helping him orchestrate a $130,000 hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels — a scheme for which Trump now appears likely to face charges himself.
Now, speaking to MSNBC on Friday, Cohen has a simple piece of advice for any attorney given the chance to represent the former president.
"A decade," said anchor Chris Hayes. "A decade of your life working for him. If you can say something to these folks now — [Evan] Corcoran, [Alina] Habba, someone who is considering signing up for this assignment, what would you say to them?"
"I would say, I hope that you watched me as I testified before the House Oversight Committee, when I turned around and I said to both Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows, I know what you are doing, and I know the plays that you are trying to run, because I wrote the playbook. It didn't work out well for me. And it's not gonna work out
Texas is the first stop on the 2024 presidential campaign trail for Donald Trump, the former president’s team announced Friday. In this third consecutive bid for the White House, Trump will hold a rally March 25 at the Waco Regional Airport.
While facing criminal charges and less vocal support from Texas GOP leaders, Trump hopes to lock in the loyalty of Lone Star State voters before more Republicans join the primary race.
“It is undisputed that Texas is Trump Country after electing 37 Trump Endorsed Candidates and recent polling among Texas primary voters,” his campaign staff wrote in a news release announcing the event. Trump’s campaign cited a tweet from Interactive Polls, a conservative media company, as evidence that in polls Texans favor Trump over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican nominee.
According to February polling from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, 56% of Republicans surveyed said the former president should run again.
While Trump was at one point a political force of nature in the state, his sway may have waned given how few prominent Texas Republicans have endorsed the former president for 2024. On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, gave DeSantis his endorsement, calling the Florida governor “a man of conviction.”
While Trump and Nikki Haley, Trump’s pick for United Nations ambassador and the former South Carolina governor, are the only Republican candidates who have formally declared they are running for president, it’s expected DeSantis will also join the race.
Gov. Greg Abbott, a potential 2024 candidate himself, got Trump’s endorsement in his primary last year but kept his distance during the general election, skipping an October rally in Texas.
It’s expected that President Joe Biden will seek a second four-year term.
Trump has been blamed by some leaders in his own party for the GOP’s dull performance nationwide last November. He is also subject to numerous criminal investigations for his private business and his role in attempting to overthrow the 2020 election.
Trump lost the election to Biden in 2020 by a 4-point margin.
A report commissioned by the Trump campaign found little evidence of double voting or ballots bearing the names of dead people, according to The Washington Post, which contradicted his claims of fraud.
The Associated Press reported that Trump could be under indictment in the coming weeks in New York for an investigation into his alleged payment of hush money in 2016 to women he had sexual encounters with a decade earlier.
Doors open at noon March 25 in Waco; Trump is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m.
Jimmy Carter official tears apart 'sham' argument against Supreme Court code of conduct
March 17, 2023
Polls have been showing that the American public's faith in the U.S. Supreme Court has sunk to record lows. From the overturning of Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to Ginni Thomas (Justice Clarence Thomas wife) encouraging Donald Trump allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, the High Court has been inundated with bad publicity.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) has co-sponsored a Democratic bill proposing a code of conduct for the U.S. Supreme Court. Meanwhile, some justices have proposed putting together a conduct code of their own. But the Washington Post has reported that the idea may not be making any headway among the justices because of opposition from Justice Clarence Thomas and possibly, Justice Samuel Alito.
Attorney Simon Lazarus, who was part of President Jimmy Carter's staff in the late 1970s and later worked in Washington, D.C. law firms, addresses the topic of U.S. Supreme Court reform in an article published by The New Republic on March 16. One argument against Congress having a conduct code, according to Lazarus, is a "separation of powers" argument. But according to Lazarus, that argument is bogus.
READ MORE: How overturning Roe v. Wade led to the Supreme Court’s 'obvious departure from collegiality of years past'
"The idea of ethics reform for the High Court has penetrated the zeitgeist," Lazarus writes. "So, what are the next steps? For Congress' incipient consideration of Supreme Court ethics legislation, calling out the vacuousness of (Chief Justice John) Roberts' and his allies' constitutional defense is a crucial first step. Roberts et al. insist that preserving their unique immunity from binding ethics guardrails is necessitated by the constitutional principle of 'separation of powers.' Ethics reform legislators and advocates should have no trouble exposing this claim as a sham."
The former Jimmy Carter official continues, "Lower court federal judges, who have been covered by a mandatory code of conduct for decades, have encountered no adverse impact on their ability to render independent decisions. Finally, the long history of judicial ethics laws also undermines the current justices' contention that new restrictions could unconstitutionally invade the Court's independence. As I and others have written, statutory ethics provisions applicable to the Court were enacted as long ago as 1792, and as recently as April 2022."
READ MORE: Political experts break down the Supreme Court's crisis of legitimacy
Simon Lazarus’ full article for The New Republic is available at this link.
