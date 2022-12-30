Biden signs budget bill approving billions more in Ukraine aid
US President Joe Biden walks back after a break during the 48th G7 Summit. Peter Kneffel/dpa
US President Joe Biden has signed his administration's new budget legislation, which includes billions more in aid for Ukraine.

The budget approved by both chambers of Congress comes to a total of $1.7 trillion.

About half of the budget signed off by Biden on Thursday - almost $858 billion - is for defence spending. About $45 billion of this is earmarked for assistance to Ukraine.

The passage of the budget bill is a success for Biden's Democrats. The budget provides slightly more support for Ukraine than the president had originally requested from the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Last Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned speech in person to Congress in Washington to appeal for more support.

Included in the money for Ukraine is about $9 billion earmarked for military aid and nearly $16 billion for economic and humanitarian aid.

In addition, $12 billion is planned to replenish the US military's ammunition stocks and warehouses following its deliveries to Ukraine.

Another $7 billion is earmarked for additional spending by US troops in Europe.