Biden speaks with Ukraine's Zelensky, condemns Russian attack
US President Joe Biden signs an Executive Order imposing economic sanctions on Russia in the Oval Office of the White House. Adam Schultz/White House/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
US President Joe Biden has condemned the "unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky.

Biden said in a statement he briefed Zelensky on Washington's and its allies' planned next steps against Russia, including "severe sanctions."

Zelesnky asked Biden to call on world leaders to speak out clearly against Russian President Vladimir Putin's "flagrant aggression," the statement added.

