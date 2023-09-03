Biden surveys storm damage in Florida, without DeSantis

By Jeff Mason LIVE OAK, Florida (Reuters) -President Joe Biden traveled to Florida on Saturday to survey the destruction from Hurricane Idalia and comfort victims of the storm, but he did not meet with Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential presidential rival, who opted not to come. Biden, who praised DeSantis during the visit, said he was not disappointed by the Republican governor's absence and said DeSantis had helped plan the trip. DeSantis' spokesperson said on Friday the governor had no plans to meet Biden, saying "the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting ...
ABC host grills Ramaswamy on Trump: 'Just explain why you would vote for a convicted felon?'
September 03, 2023
ABC News host George Stephanopoulos grilled Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy about his pledge to vote for former President Donald Trump even if he is convicted of a felony.
"Your hand shot up pretty fast at the debate when you were asked whether you would vote for Donald Trump in the general election, even if he was a convicted felon," Stephanopoulos noted in a Sunday interview. "Can you just explain why you would vote for a convicted felon for president?"
"If the Constitution permits somebody to run, and that's the person that people of this country want to elect, then that's the way our system works, and I stand by it," Ramaswamy stated.
"Why do you think it's okay for a convicted felon to be president?" the host asked again.
"I do not want to see us become a banana republic where the administrative police state uses police force to eliminate opponents from competition," the candidate insisted. "I will pick who I believe the best next president should be."
Stephanopoulos seemed flummoxed by Ramaswamy's support of Trump.
"And you find his actions abhorrent around January 6th," the host observed. "You said he was wrong to take the classified information. You said you would not do that yourself. You still say you would vote for him for president. That's what I don't get."
But the candidate said he had taken a pledge to vote for the Republican nominee in order to participate in a GOP primary debate.
"George, I said what every Republican nominee said to make it on that debate stage, that we will actually support the Republican nominee from our party," he admitted.
Watch the video below from ABC or at the link.
The Proud Boy jury knew 'who is actually accountable' and that should worry Trump: former prosecutor
September 03, 2023
Reflecting on the harsh sentences handed down to convicted Proud Boys this past week for their part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, a former U.S. attorney suggested their fate and how quickly a D.C. jury found them guilty should alarm Donald Trump.
Speaking with host Ayman Mohyeldin, former prosecutor Cynthia Alksne cited the Proud Boy cases as a good reason why the former president has been fighting to get his Jan 6 trial overseen by Judge Tanya Chutkan moved.
Speaking with the host, she explained that the juries who have been hearing cases related to the Capitol riot are locals who saw firsthand how it disrupted their lives and that is likely coloring their views of the defendants.
And that is bad news for Donald Trump.
"Cynthia, we have about a minute left," the MSNBC host prompted. "Legally speaking, do these convictions bode badly for Donald Trump, as he faces the charges or his allegations in [special counsel] Jack Smith's January 6 investigation?"
"Yes, they do," she replied. "Because these are jurors in D.C. These are people who have experienced the Capitol riot, these are people who are locked down, these are people who know these police officers who were beaten severely. They've seen that on their local television stations in addition to the national television stations. They counted on these people to protect them over the years and this is what's happened."
"And this is the jury pool going into this knows who is actually accountable," she added. "And that's why Donald Trump doesn't want to go to trial in D.C., because he knows this jury pool is affected and it's a problem for them because of this local jury is the jury that experienced the riot with these police officers."
Watch the video below or at the link.
MSNBC 09 03 2023 07 32 13youtu.be
'You have a big problem': Trump attorney Lauro's rudeness to Judge Chutkan will come back to haunt him
September 03, 2023
According to former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne, Donald Trump lawyer John Lauro's behavior in front of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Tanya Chutkan when arguing over the trial date will come back to haunt him later when he begins his defense of the former president.
Speaking with MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin, Alksne noted that Chutkan repeatedly admonished Lauro before she set the March trial date which the former prosecutor stated means the Trump lawyer already has a "big problem."
"He can ask to have her reconsider, and perhaps apologize for his behavior, which was abominable and embarrassing, and ask her to reconsider," Alksne explained.
"One of the things that happened in the court was she said 'Give me another date we're not going to give you April two years from now. Give me a date' and he refused to do it," she continued. "And he refused in such a rude way, she had to say to them, 'Take the temperature down.'"
"Let me just tell you what," she added, "When a federal judge has to tell you several times to take the temperature down and treat you like a small child on the first day of kindergarten, you have a big problem-- a credibility problem. You have a problem in the courtroom that will hurt your client down the line and he did not help Trump in any way with his behavior."
Watch below or at the link.
MSNBC 09 03 2023 07 03 43youtu.be
