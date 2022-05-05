Biden taps Karine Jean-Pierre as White House press secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday he has chosen Karine Jean-Pierre as White House press secretary to replace Jen Psaki, who leaves on May 13.

Jean-Pierre would be the first Black woman and the first openly LGBTQ+ to serve as press secretary, Psaki said on Twitter after the president issued his statement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)