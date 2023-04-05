Biden tells Britain's King Charles the first lady will attend coronation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden told Britain's King Charles in a phone call on Tuesday that first lady Jill Biden will attend the king's coronation in May, the White House said in a statement. Biden also congratulated Charles on his upcoming coronation and said he would like to meet with him in the United Kingdom at a future date, it said. Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be formally crowned on May 6 in a solemn religious ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey where the coronation of kings and queens has taken place for the best part of a thousand years. Dozens...
This surprise allegation in the indictment could spell big trouble for Trump — here’s why
April 04, 2023
An unexpected allegation emerged when the indictment against Donald Trump was unsealed Tuesday during his arraignment, and a legal expert says it could be a problem for the former president, The New York Times reports.
Trump is facing a 34-count felony indictment in connection with alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts Tuesday and has denied wrongdoing.
Prosecutors allege Trump falsified business records for the purpose of misleading state tax authorities, an allegation that bolsters what legal experts have described as a novel case that could be difficult to prove.
Rebecca Roiphe, a former state prosecutor who is now a New York Law School professor, said this revelation will likely make it easier for prosecutors to present the complicated case to a jury.
“Pundits have been speculating that Trump would be charged with lying about the hush money payments to illegally affect an election, and that theory rests on controversial legal issues and could be hard to prove,” Roiphe told The Times.
“It turns out the indictment also includes a claim that Trump falsified records to commit a state tax crime. …That’s a much simpler charge that avoids the potential pitfalls.”
To secure a felony conviction against Trump, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will need to prove that bookkeeping fraud in connection with the mischaracterization of business records was done in the furtherance of another crime.
The Times’ Charlie Savage reports that “On Tuesday, Mr. Bragg suggested that prosecutors are putting forward multiple theories for the second crime, potentially giving judges and jurors alternative routes to finding that bookkeeping fraud was a felony."
“As was widely predicted, he is pointing toward alleged violations of both federal and state elections laws. By doing so, he is in part plunging forward with a premise that has given pause to even some of Mr. Trump’s toughest critics.”
Watch: Jon Stewart couldn't stay away from the Daily Show on the night of Trump's arraignment
April 04, 2023
The Daily Beast obtained early videos of "The Daily Show" in which former host Jon Stewart appeared to address the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Trump is being charged with 34 felonies around the false business records he's accused of crafting to hide his affairs. “Today was one for the history books,” The Daily Show guest host Roy Wood Jr. said at the top of Tuesday night’s show, calling Donald Trump’s arraignment “the craziest day in New York since the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man came to town and busted a nut on the whole city.”
Roy Wood has been the host after years of serving as a correspondent. Dealing with the news, Wood said that he needed someone who could "use the force" to help him. That's when Stewart entered dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi.
“The Daily Show had a white host?” Wood joked. Stewart went on to deliver advice on how to cover Donald Trump in an era of so many lawsuits and legal troubles. For each suggestion Stewart had, Wood stepped in with a Star Wars reference.
“The thing about this historic indictment is that American jurisprudence—” but Wood stepped in to say they were out of time.
See the video below or at the link here.
Jon Stewart Stops By For Trump's Arraignment Day | The Daily Show www.youtube.com
'Fear' and 'humiliation': Mary Trump describes her uncle's mental state as he faces a reckoning
April 04, 2023
It would be hard to argue anyone is better qualified to evaluate Donald Trump's mental state than his niece.
Mary Trump knows the former president personally from having a seat at the table at family gatherings her whole life and is an expert on what makes people tick. She holds a PhD in clinical psychology from the Derner Institute of Advanced Psychological Studies from Adelphi University.
It was clear to her from watching coverage of Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan to determine that her uncle is experiencing fear and humiliation.
Trump was charged with a 34-count felony indictment in connection with hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.
Mary Trump didn’t need much to reach her conclusion.
READ: Trump admits he lost 2020 election in speech raging against Manhattan prosecution
“TV cameras weren’t allowed in the courtroom but it turns out they weren’t necessary—the video of Donald walking 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙤 the courtroom, all five seconds of it, was all we needed to figure out his state of mind,” Mary Trump tweeted.
“Before the arraignment, I said Donald would be docile in the courtroom seated before the judge. And during that brief glimpse, we saw the uncertainty, the fear, and the humiliation.”
She described her uncle’s experience as a reckoning.
“The false bravado will return, and the middle-of-the-night posts will continue to be unhinged but Donald Trump has finally gotten a glimpse of what it looks like when his past, finally, at long last, catches up with him—and he’ll never be able to outrun it,” she wrote.
Mary Trump in a separate tweet celebrated her uncle’s indictment in which she used the hashtag “#HappyIndictmentDay!”
“A lot of people have asked me how I'm feeling today,” she wrote.
“The events in New York City have, obviously, been a long time coming. This is a historic day and the implications of what's about to happen at the courthouse in Lower Manhattan will have massive implications for this country. Donald has eluded accountability for so long and left so much destruction in his wake that there is a lot to take in.
“Right now all I can say is that I'm focused on how (expletive) awesome it is that the first accountability domino is about to fall!”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Lafayette Square protesters removed for Trump photo op target former president and Bill Barr in lawsuit appeal
