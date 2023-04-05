Biden tells Britain's King Charles the first lady will attend coronation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden told Britain's King Charles in a phone call on Tuesday that first lady Jill Biden will attend the king's coronation in May, the White House said in a statement. Biden also congratulated Charles on his upcoming coronation and said he would like to meet with him in the United Kingdom at a future date, it said. Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be formally crowned on May 6 in a solemn religious ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey where the coronation of kings and queens has taken place for the best part of a thousand years. Dozens...