Biden thanks Scholz for leadership on Ukraine crisis at G7 summit

By Andrea Shalal SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his leadership on the response to the Ukraine crisis shortly after arriving for a summit of the Group of Seven rich democracies in a Bavarian mountain resort on Sunday. Biden, fresh from mass administered to him in Schloss Elmau by a U.S. army chaplain, told Scholz that his leadership had been crucial in marshalling Europe's response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. "I want to compliment you on stepping up as you did when you became Chancellor," Biden...