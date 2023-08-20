Biden to reassure Lahaina residents they will control rebuilding

By Jonathan Allen and Brendan O'Brien KIHEI, Hawaii (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Deanne Criswell said on Sunday that President Joe Biden will reassure the people of Lahaina that they will be in control of how they rebuild when he visits the razed Maui community on Monday. The president along with the first lady plan to visit the historic Hawaiian town and meet with first responders, local officials and victims and get a firsthand look at the widespread devastation, Criswell said on CNN's "State Of The Union" show. "He's going to be able to reassure the people o...