Biden to survey Maui wildfire destruction, meet survivors

By Jorge Garcia and Sandra Stojanovic LAHAINA, Hawaii (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii next week to survey the devastation left in the wake of the deadly wildfires that ravaged the Maui resort town of Lahaina last week, the White House said on Wednesday. Biden on Monday will meet with first responders and survivors, as well as with federal, state and local officials, the White House said in a statement. "I remain committed to delivering everything the people of Hawaii need as they recover from this disaster," Biden said in a post on the social...