Biden to survey Maui wildfire destruction, meet survivors

By Jorge Garcia and Sandra Stojanovic LAHAINA, Hawaii (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii next week to survey the devastation left in the wake of the deadly wildfires that ravaged the Maui resort town of Lahaina last week, the White House said on Wednesday. Biden on Monday will meet with first responders and survivors, as well as with federal, state and local officials, the White House said in a statement. "I remain committed to delivering everything the people of Hawaii need as they recover from this disaster," Biden said in a post on the social...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Mark Meadows' effort to move case to federal court puts him on ‘doorstep of a dismissal’: legal expert
August 16, 2023
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who is among 18 people indicted with Donald Trump Monday on charges involving trying to overturn the 2020 election result, is seeking to move his case from Georgia to federal court.
If he's successful, it could have a major influence on the outcome of his trial, a legal expert said Wednesday.
And former federal prosecutor Elie Honig, during an appearance on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” said other alleged co-conspirators are likely to pursue a similar legal avenue.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
Meadows “filed to have his case moved from Georgia court to federal court, why?” Tapper asked Honig.
“This is more than just procedural wrangling,” Honig said. “This could be outcome determinative, because if Mark Meadows can show that the charges relate to his performance of his official duties, in this case as White House Chief of Staff, then a couple things happen.
“First, he gets moved across the street to the federal courthouse. Second of all, he's then on the doorstep of a dismissal, because under the law, federal law, if a person can show that they've been criminally charged for something that they did, ‘under color of law,’ meaning in their capacity as a federal official, then the case gets thrown out altogether.
“So there's no question Mark Meadows has a reasonable argument to make here and I look for Donald Trump to make a similar argument. I don't think he has as strong an argument and I look for Jeffrey Clark, who worked at DOJ to make a similar argument. All of these are going to be potentially dispositive motions.”
Added Honig: “Dispositive means they either stay or they go away They live or they die.
“Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump are also expected to make the same request, do they have a strong case do you think?” asked Tapper.
“Donald Trump does not have as good a case as Mark Meadows because Trump will say, ‘Well, this was my effort to sort of regulate and make sure the election was clean as president’, but I think ...the prosecutors are going to respond, ‘No, this was you as a private citizen as a candidate, way overstepping your authority as President,” Honig said.
“As for Rudy Giuliani, he's got nothing, he was not a federal employee at the time.”
Watch the video below or at the link here.
CNN 08 16 2023 16 04 46www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READINGShow less
By Danielle Broadway LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - After three months of walking the picket lines, striking Hollywood writers expressed optimism on Wednesday about the reopening of contract talks with major studios and the possibility they could be back at work in weeks. Details of the latest proposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade group representing Walt Disney, Netflix and other major studios and streamers, remain shrouded in secrecy. Still, members of the Writers Guild of America see reason for hope. "I'm feeling cautiously optimistic. I was here f...
Warrant for Kansas newspaper raid withdrawn by prosecutor for ‘insufficient evidence’
August 16, 2023
The prosecutor in Marion County has withdrawn the search warrant executed at a small-town Kansas newspaper that police raided Friday, the paper’s lawyer said Wednesday, which the Kansas Bureau of Investigation soon confirmed. All electronic devices seized by police will be returned to the Marion County Record, said Bernie Rhodes, a Kansas City-based attorney for the Record who also represents The Star. “We have stopped the hemorrhaging,” Rhodes told The Star. “But it does nothing about taking care of the damage that has already occurred from the violation of the First Amendment in the first pl...
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}