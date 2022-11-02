Biden to warn that election deniers pose threat to America

By Andrea Shalal and Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will address "horrible" political violence in a speech Wednesday and warn that people who deny valid election results threaten American democracy, White House officials said, as concerns grow ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

The Democratic National Committee said Biden would "address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy; and the stakes for our democracy in next week’s election."

Biden believes it is important to speak out "loud and clear" against political violence and those who have said they will not accept the results of the elections, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"This is an inflection point," she told a regular White House briefing. "What the president believes that what he is seeing and what we are hearing from MAGA Republican officials - extreme Republican officials - who say they are not going to accept this election, is a threat to our democracy."

Biden will speak at a 7 p.m./2300 GMT Democratic National Committee event at Washington's Union Station near Capitol Hill.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O'Malley Dillon told an Axios event earlier Wednesday that Biden would repeat his concern that "there is a lot at stake [in the midterms], including democracy."

The speech comes against the backrop of the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol last year and the weekend attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow Democrat, senior White House adviser Anita Dunn said.

She said it was appropriate that the speech would take place on Capitol Hill "because on Jan. 6 we saw violence veering towards subverting democratic processes."

"The threat of political violence which most Americans find abhorrent, the idea that you would use violence to further your political aims, it's something that unites almost all Americans and that we can all be united against. We've seen horrible things happen quite recently."

Pelosi's alleged attacker hoped to hold Speaker Pelsoi hostage and threatened to break her kneecaps, prosecutors said.

Biden is confident his fellow Democrats will retain control of Congress in the midterm elections next week, O'Malley Dillon said, but will caution that it could take days to tabulate and finalize the results of the election.

Biden's optimism about the election stands in contrast to most midterm forecasts, which predict Republicans are almost certain to take control of the House, and show the Senate is a toss-up.

Looking ahead to 2024, Dunn said Biden intends to run for re-election, as he has said previously. Though a formal announcement is yet to come, "we are engaged in some planning," she said.

VOTER FRAUD FEARS RISE

Biden's predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, has openly hinted he would make another run for the White House.

Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop the official certification of Biden's victory in the November 2020 election.

While reviews by dozens of courts, state authorities and members of Trump's own administration have repudiated his false claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud, he has continued airing them since leaving office.

Voter fraud is extremely rare in America, but a substantial number of Americans are concerned. A Reuters/Ipsos poll that concluded on Monday found that 49% of Americans think that voter fraud is a widespread problem, with 34% of Democrats and 69% of Republicans holding that view.

Some 44% said they are concerned that the U.S. election is rigged, including 28% of Democrats and 62% of Republicans.

Despite those beliefs, 67% of respondents said they were confident their own ballots would be accurately counted, including broad majorities of Democrats and Republicans.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Jeff Mason; wrting by Doina Chiacu, editing by Deepa Babington)