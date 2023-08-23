Biden unsurprised by report of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's death

Though Trump's profile is expected on Thursday after he is processed at the local jail, the reactions to those available so far are abundant.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to hold office again?

"Rudy Giuliani, who got his fingerprint & mugshot taken in Georgia, just said, 'If it can happen to me, it can happen to you.' Last time I checked, there's nothing on my calendar that has me surrendering for conspiring to overturn an election. Anyone else with me?" wrote 2020 Biden delegate Victor Shi. "Please do not forget that each person whose mugshot we now see represents what the Republican Party has become. This isn't your grandparents' Republican Party. This is a Republican Party full of criminals who want to destroy democracy. Please let that sink in & vote accordingly."

United States Congressman Bill Pascrell (D-New Jersey): "When I became the first Congress member to demand Rudy Giuliani's disbarment for trying to overturn the election, Republicans tried to censure me. Here is Rudy's mugshot after his arrest today."

Huffington Post Senior Editor Philip Lewis: "Rudy Giuliani's mugshot is about to go diamond on t-shirts in New York."

Journalist Andrew Wortman: "BREAKING: Both Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell have been booked, fingerprinted, and had their mugshots taken in Atlanta. They will also likely face permanent disbarment. Tomorrow, Trump will be given the same treatment as these two criminals. #FAFO"

READ MORE: Giuliani booking photo released

Georgetown University Law Center Patricia Saunders Professor of National Security Law Neal Katyal: "If Giuliani & Trump want to call their criminal arrests an act of patriotism, they can do so. They can also call their mugshots a supermodel photoshoot and their time at the Fulton County jail a slumber party or whatever other nonsense At the end of the day, we know that they're facing serious criminal charges befitting of their serious criminal conduct."

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss: "This just in--"America's Mayor" (as he calls himself) at Fulton County Jail."

Democratic activist Harry Sisson: "HA! The 3 new mugshots of Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis. What a great day for America."

New York Times bestselling author Steve Silberman: "Don't underestimate the brain-healing power of seeing mugshots of this MAGA filth in custody. Even monkeys are disturbed when they witness unfair behavior; for years now, @GOP has been treating grifters, liars, and frauds like heroes. It's one reason the world has felt broken."

Georgetown School of Foreign Service adjunct professor Peter Strzok: "Everyone's mugshot looks like hell (except David Bowie, because, well, you will never be David Bowie)."

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan: "I suspect Donald Trump's mugshot tomorrow will instantly become one of the most-shared images in the history of the internet."

Princeton University history professor Kevin Kruse: "REMEMBER: If you're in line to get your mugshot taken, stay in line!!!"

READ MORE: 'New profile pic': Ex-Georgia GOP chair brags about mugshot after surrendering at Atlanta jail