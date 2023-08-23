Biden unsurprised by report of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's death

By Steve Holland and Jonathan Landay SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he was not surprised by reports that Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had died in a plane crash, adding that not much happens in the country that President Vladimir Putin is not behind. Analysts said the incident could be a way for Putin to warn others who might betray him or to show his support to the Russian military, whom Prigozhin undermined with an abortive armed mutiny in June. Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed on Wednesday eveni...