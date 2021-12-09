Big names in literature and the arts call on Cuban government to release jailed artists
People take part in a demonstration against the government of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana on July 11, 2021. - YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

More than 300 writers and artists worldwide urged the Cuban government to immediately release the artists detained after the July 11 protests, in a letter published Wednesday with the support of PEN International, PEN America’s Artists at Risk Connection and Human Rights Watch. “The Cuban government should immediately stop its unrelenting abuses against artists, release all arbitrarily detained artists, and drop all charges against them,” demanded the signatories of the open letter, entitled “Let artists live and work freely.” The statement highlights that Cuban artists united in the San Isidr...