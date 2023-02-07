Big Tech not doing enough to remove fake news, activist NGO Avaaz says

By Foo Yun Chee BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Twitter, Google's YouTube, Meta Platform's Facebook, Microsoft's LinkedIn and TikTok are not doing enough to remove fake news from their platforms, raising doubts about their ability to comply with new EU online content rules, activist NGO Avaaz said on Tuesday. The companies are due to present reports this week on the measures they have taken to comply with the updated EU code of practice on disinformation which is linked to the online content rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) that came into force last November. Avaaz said it analysed a sample ...