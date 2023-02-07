Big Tech not doing enough to remove fake news, activist NGO Avaaz says

By Foo Yun Chee BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Twitter, Google's YouTube, Meta Platform's Facebook, Microsoft's LinkedIn and TikTok are not doing enough to remove fake news from their platforms, raising doubts about their ability to comply with new EU online content rules, activist NGO Avaaz said on Tuesday. The companies are due to present reports this week on the measures they have taken to comply with the updated EU code of practice on disinformation which is linked to the online content rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) that came into force last November. Avaaz said it analysed a sample ...
Pomerantz tells Maddow why the RICO case against Trump was 'too big' for the DA
February 06, 2023
Speaking to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, former special assistant to the Manhattan District Attorney, Mark Pomerantz, said that they could have gone after Donald Trump for a RICO case, but the department didn't have enough resources.
"We were looking at instance after instance of suspected illegal conduct. Of course, they had to be provable. But if they were proven, their collective weight left no doubt in my mind that Trump deserved to be prosecuted. Measures short of criminal prosecution had been used against trump, and he had dismissed them as trivial," Pomerantz's new book, People vs. Donald Trump.
"Looking at the totality of Trump's conduct over the years, I thought it was crystal clear that measures short of criminal prosecution meant nothing to him and would not deter him in the slightest from engaging in other anti-social behavior," the book continues.
"Indeed, the more successful he became, the more brazen was his behavior, he'd stiffed many contractors and small business owners who decided to advance services or products to the Trump Organization because, after all, Donald Trump was so wealthy."
The book goes on to say that Michael Cohen told the DA's office that part of his job was breaking it to creditors that they weren't getting paid and forcing them to take whatever small amount they could get out of Trump.
"The Enterprise Corruption Statute targeted just this kind of behavior using a pattern of criminal activity to increase an entity's economic power enabling it to inflict greater social harm," the book explains.
Those are the racketeering Pomerantz previously said would be possible under Trump. The problem, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow added, is that the DA's office couldn't handle a case that big.
"One of the things that people need to remember is that the district attorney for New York County is a local prosecutor's office," he explained. "This is not the kind of special counsel operation housed in the Department of Justice, which hires and has a staff of dozens of lawyers and investigators working on a single mission. We had a small staff of lawyers, many of them with other responsibilities. We had to work within the jurisdictional and procedural limitations imposed by New York law, which are substantial."
Pomerantz then told Maddow that the DOJ can go to whatever state they want to and subpoena anyone. If New York wants to subpoena someone in Ohio, for example, they have to "go through an elaborate legal procedure involving the Ohio authorities to see if that person can be compelled to speak to us."
So, there were additional barriers to the case that wouldn't necessarily be something the feds would face were they to conduct their own investigation through the Southern District of New York.
"It became clear over time that an enterprise corruption case was simply biting off more than we could chew," he confessed.
He said that they asked then-DA Cy Vance for more people and resources, but felt it wasn't fair to the incoming DA to start hiring a lot of senior people to go after a huge RICO case of a former president.
"Bear in mind that we were trying to work quickly and bringing a racketeering case, particularly one that incorporates other stuff, Trump Foundation, Trump University, the hush money, the financial statements, it's such a big ball of wax that ultimately we decided, you know what, let's focus on a smaller more contained set of charges. And that's when we started to focus on the financial statements," he said.
See the discussion with Maddow below or at this link.
Revealed: Manhattan DA's office drafted charges against Donald Trump
February 06, 2023
Former New York prosecutor Mark Pomerantz's new book will drop Tuesday at midnight. But earlier tonight, he shared some tidbits with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.
The interview came after he spoke to "60 Minutes" on Sunday about the financial crimes he argued should be part of the charges by the Manhattan District Attorney's office. Thus far, it seems the only one willing to go after that case is New York Attorney General Letitia James. The AG can only handle civil crimes against the state, they don't do criminal cases.
According to Maddow, "the benefit of what Mark Pomerantz can describe to us is the strength of the evidence against Trump, its weaknesses, potential charges against Trump and the wherewithal of the prosecutors who, in New York, at least appear to have Trump in their sights."
According to reports, Pomerantz's book list nine areas of inquiry that the DA could use when looking at "criminal inquiries into Donald Trump."
One of those is related to money laundering around the infamous Stormy Daniels hush money.
Another was "enterprise corruption," which revolves around racketeering charges.
Pomerantz then dropped a bombshell during the Maddow interview that there were drafts of charges against Trump.
Watch the interview below or at this link.
Christianity 'has devolved into a rabid tribe': Lauren Boebert bashed for praying for Biden's death
February 06, 2023
Speaking to a church audience, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) told the crowd to pray for Joe Biden: "May his days be few and another take his office.”
It isn't the first time she's made such a "prayer." She's been using the line "may his days be few" since 2022, when she spoke to the Charis Christian Center Family Camp Meeting in Colorado.
It once again caused an uproar among those on social media who saw the video.
"THIS is the self-proclaimed party of Jesus Christ," tweeted political commentator Lindy Li. "This is the self-appointed party of Christianity SHAME ON YOU! This is why church pews are emptying at a ferocious rate. Why increasing numbers of Americans now say they are religiously unaffiliated. Christianity in America has devolved into a rabid tribe of Talibangelicals and gun-totin Y’all Qaeda fanatics."
READ: Not Barack Obama's White House: Why Republicans no longer get the benefit of the doubt
Others noted that her so-called "sermon" included her promoting her legislation to impeach the president and argued that bringing politics into church pews is yet another reason that churches should lose their tax-exempt status.
Another called it a federal crime to threaten the president, which Boebert has gotten away with in the past because she's not asking activists to actively kill, but rather praying for death.
See the video of the incident below or at the link here:
