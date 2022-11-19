He should 'stand aside': Bill Barr knocks Trump's 2024 presidential plans

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr recently shared a stinging rebuke of former President Donald Trump's announcement of his 2024 presidential run.

On Friday, November 18, Barr sat down for an interview with Margaret Hoover on Public Broadcasting Service's (PBS) “Firing Line.”

During the interview, he weighed in on his former boss' latest campaign announcement. According to Barr, Trump should step aside and forego running for president again.

Recalling many of the disappointing aspects of Trump's presidency, Barr said, “He failed. He didn’t do what the country hoped - that he would rise to the occasion and rise to the office, and he didn’t do that. He’s had his chance. He obviously doesn’t have the qualities necessary. He should stand aside.”

Barr also weighed in on the possibility of Trump facing charges from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Although he has announced his presidential campaign, Barr has warned that there could be trouble ahead.

Per the news outlet, he believes the department “'probably' has the 'basis for legitimately indicting'” for the classified documents he stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were, and also show that the president consciously was involved in misleading the department, deceiving the government and playing games after he had received the subpoena for the documents, those are serious charges,” Barr said.

