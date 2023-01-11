Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital, will continue rehab at home

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills gestures towards the crowd during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.. - Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images North America/TNS
Damar Hamlin is heading home. Less than 10 days after the 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills went into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati, Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo-area hospital. “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, NY,” the Bills said in a statement. The team said Hamlin, who returned to Buffalo on Monday, underwent a “comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.” Hamlin’s care team lead also released a...