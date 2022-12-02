Biomarker in urine could be the first to reveal early-stage Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease can remain undetected until it is too late to treat. Large-scale screening programs could help to detect early-stage disease, but current diagnostic methods are too cumbersome and expensive. A new study published to Frontiers is the first to identify formic acid as a sensitive urinary biomarker that can reveal early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, potentially paving the way for inexpensive and convenient disease screening. Could a simple urine test reveal if someone has early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and could this pave the way for large-scale screening programs? A new study in...
Trump stuck in 'a pattern of futility' as his old legal tricks are 'running out of road': analysis
December 02, 2022
A string of legal defeats has complicated Donald Trump's efforts to delay or avoid accountability over his storing of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago, argues CNN reporter Stephen Collinson.
"Taken together, this pattern of futility is reinforcing a principle that cuts to the core of the American legal and political systems – that Trump, even as an ex-president, is not entitled to any more deference under the law than any regular citizen," CNN's analysis stated.
In some instances, Trump seems to think he's allowed protections that were given to him while he was in office even though he's no longer president -- which might be the motivation for the early launch of his campaign, Collinson writes.
“Donald Trump’s approach any time he is being investigated for anything is to delay and to use the courts as a mechanism to delay – and for him it works because he is a former president. We are all tangled up in questions about can you prosecute or indict somebody who is running for president,” Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jim Himes, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN. “It doesn’t work in the courts, though. He loses in the courts almost all the time,” Himes told CNN’s Alex Marquardt on “The Situation Room.”
As CNN points out, a lower court this Thursday invalidated a ruling by Trump-appointed judge, Aileen Cannon, who appointed a third-party official known as a “special master” to sift through documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, saying that Cannon shouldn't have intervened in the case because it did not meet the standard of extraordinary circumstances that merit interventions in Justice Department investigations.
“It is indeed extraordinary for a warrant to be executed at the home of a former president – but not in a way that affects our legal analysis or otherwise gives the judiciary license to interfere in an ongoing investigation,” the court said.
Read the full analysis over at CNN.
Biden slaps down Hitler-praising Kanye West while subtly knocking Trump for his silence
December 02, 2022
President Joe Biden on Friday slapped down Hitler-praising rapper Kanye West while at the same time taking a subtle shot at former President Donald Trump for hosting him at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
In a post on Twitter, Biden directly addressed the multiple false and offensive statements made by West during his anti-Semitic tirade during his appearance on Alex Jones' InfoWars on Thursday.
"I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened," Biden wrote. "Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity."
Trump last week hosted both West and notorious Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. Although Trump has since claimed that he did not know who Fuentes was at the time he came to dinner, he has also notably not condemned Fuentes' frequently racist and anti-Semitic diatribes.
Likewise, Trump has remained completely silent about West in the wake of his anti-Semitic outbursts this week, which included attacks on "the Jewish media" for portraying Nazis in a negative light, as well as a flat-out declaration that "I like Hitler."
Fox News Chief Lachlan Murdoch to be deposed in $1.6 billion Dominion defamation case
December 02, 2022
Lachlan Murdoch, the executive chairman and CEO of Fox News' parent company, Fox Corporation, is set to be deposed next week in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Dominion Voting Systems, which manufactures voting machines, claims the eldest Murdoch son and his father, Rupert Murdoch, have responsibility in Fox News promoting pro-Trump false election fraud claims it says has caused its company harm.
Murdoch is "scheduled to face questions from Dominion’s lawyers on Monday in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports, and will be the highest-ranking official at Fox to be deposed by Dominion," The Hill reports.
Fox News propagandists Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson have already faced Dominion's attorneys.
After a federal judge in June ruled the case could move forward, Law & Crime explained, "Dominion’s lawsuit contends that Rupert and his son Lachlan Murdoch personally caused Fox News to broadcast false claims about their role in the 2020 election, even though the Murdochs knew former President Donald Trump’s election fraud narrative was false."
Rupert Murdoch reportedly spoke with Donald Trump just days after the 2020 presidential election to tell him he had lost.
Judge Eric M. Davis ruled there is "a reasonable inference that Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch either knew Dominion had not manipulated the election or at least recklessly disregarded the truth when they allegedly caused Fox News to propagate its claims about Dominion.”
“Dominion has successfully brought home actual malice to the individuals at Fox Corporation who it claims to be responsible for the broadcasts,” Judge Davis added, Law & Crime reported.
A federal judge has rejected Fox News' First Amendment defense. The case is expected to be argued before a jury early next year.
