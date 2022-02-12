Bitcoin is 13 years old -- and still looking for its creator

By Rob Lenihan It's been 13 years since Satoshi Nakamoto asked the world to give his e-cash system bitcoin a try. On February 11, 2009, someone going by the name of Satoshi Nakamoto announced that he had developed an e-cash system called bitcoin and asked the world to "give it a try." And the world did. Crypto Proof Instead of TrustBarack Obama was president back then. Friday the 13th was the number one movie at the box office and Kelly Clarkson's "My Life Would Suck Without You" was at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. And a social media site called Facebook was rapidly gaining in popularity,...