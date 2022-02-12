Bitcoin is 13 years old -- and still looking for its creator

By Rob Lenihan It's been 13 years since Satoshi Nakamoto asked the world to give his e-cash system bitcoin a try. On February 11, 2009, someone going by the name of Satoshi Nakamoto announced that he had developed an e-cash system called bitcoin and asked the world to "give it a try." And the world did. Crypto Proof Instead of TrustBarack Obama was president back then. Friday the 13th was the number one movie at the box office and Kelly Clarkson's "My Life Would Suck Without You" was at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. And a social media site called Facebook was rapidly gaining in popularity,...
'50 Ways to Leave Your Daughter': Bill Maher reveals DJ Trump’s fictional Mar-a-Lago playlist
February 12, 2022
Comedian Bill Maher took aim at Donald Trump on Friday night over a report that the former president served as a disc jockey last weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
"I mentioned this in the monologue, but I want to say it again, because I'm clinging to little pieces of hope," Maher said during his Real Time show on HBO. "Trump is so down in his own party. This has not happened before. I mean, I could read you the numbers, but it's like, startling numbers — over 20 percent among his key groups."
"So apparently what he's doing is, because he realizes the handwriting may be on the wall, maybe he's not going to be president again, he's looking around for another gig," Maher added. "This weekend, this is true, he was deejaying at Mar-a-Lago, and he deejays under the name Fat Boy Dim, and his playlist is a little different — we got ahold of it."
Maher then reeled off a mock list of songs on Trump's playlist, from "F*ck tha Capitol Police" and "Hot for Bleacher" to "50 Ways to Leave Your Daughter" and "Mr. Tangerine Man."
Watch below.
Trump’s Jan. 6 calls likely being ‘reverse engineered’ by investigators: Former US attorney
February 11, 2022
Jan. 6 investigators likely are attempting to "reverse engineer" records of former president Donald Trump's phone calls during the Capitol insurrection, according to former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.
On Thursday, the New York Times reported that the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection "has discovered gaps in official White House telephone logs from the day of the riot, finding few records of calls by President Donald J. Trump from critical hours when investigators know that he was making them."
Appearing on CNN on Friday night, Bharara said he believes the committee has a strong case to subpoena any missing phone records.
"Remember, when you subpoena records, you're not getting the actual content of conversations," Bharara said. "What you're trying to do is establish connections between people, moments of communication, pinpoint times. So I think they have a very strong case to get all that."
He added that he's unsure precisely what Jan. 6 committee members mean by "gaps."
"It sounds like it's the case that the committee is aware of conversations that took place between Donald Trump and other people, including Mark Meadows, maybe Vice President Pence and others," he said. "And so knowing that those conversations took place, and not being able to pinpoint an actual record of a call from a Trump phone to the other person's phone, suggests a gap. What it really suggests is ... that the committee probably doesn't have or may not even know which devices were used for which calls. There's reporting that Donald Trump sometimes used staffers' phones, other people's phones to make phone calls. He might have had one or more other personal cell phones."
"I think they can reverse engineer that to the extent that it's possible, by figuring out who the person was that was called, being sure that that call was made, and then seeing the numbers from which those calls happened," Bharara added. "My guess is they're taking a go at that, and they'll get more information in the future, but I think they need to figure out every single device used by Donald Trump on that day and the days leading up to it so they can get a full picture."
Watch the full interview below.
CNNIUS 02 11 2022 22 37 00 www.youtube.com
Trump is fuming over Scooter Libby attending a Liz Cheney fundraiser: report
February 11, 2022
Donald Trump reportedly is upset with Lewis "Scooter" Libby, whom the former president pardoned in 2018, for attending a campaign fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).
Libby served as chief of staff to Congresswoman Cheney's father, former vice president Dick Cheney.
Liz Cheney, of course, is a Trump nemesis who voted to impeach him for inciting the Capitol insurrection — and now serves as vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6.
Trump has endorsed Cheney's opponent in the GOP primary, Harriet Hageman.
On Friday night, the New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported: "Trump has been complaining loudly to people that SCOOTER LIBBY, who he pardoned, is attended a fundraiser for Liz Cheney. He has indicated he sees it as somehow disloyal, per people familiar with the discussions."
Responding to Haberman's report, the Washington Post's Josh Dawsey reported that Trump "has asked if he could rescind the pardon."
While serving as Dick Cheney's chief of staff, Libby was caught up in the investigation into the leak of the identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame.
"Libby was never charged with leaking, but was indicted in 2005 on charges of obstruction of justice, perjury and making false statements to investigators, largely for denying his contacts with the media about Plame," Politico reported.
In a statement about Libby's pardon, Trump said: “I don’t know Mr. Libby, but for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly. Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life.”
At the time, Democrats accused Trump of using his pardon of Libby to send a message to aides who were facing charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
And he has asked if he could rescind the pardon.https://twitter.com/maggienyt/status/1492318197416083457\u00a0\u2026— Josh Dawsey (@Josh Dawsey) 1644633723
