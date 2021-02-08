Tesla stashes $1.5 billion in bitcoin, to accept as payment for cars soon

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Monday it had invested around $1.5 billion in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future, prompting a 7% jump in the electronic currency. Tesla said in a filing the decision was part of its broad investment policy as a company and was aimed at diversifying and maximizing its returns on cash. It said it had invested an aggregate $1.5 billion in bitcoin under the changed policy and could "acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term". Bitcoin surged after Tesla made the disclosure to h...
Virginia restaurant owner's license suspended for flouting COVID rules — but he'll stay open anyway
February 08, 2021
On Monday, ABC 13 News reported that a Spotsylvania County, Virginia, restaurant has had its license suspended for ignoring statewide COVID-19 health restrictions — but the restaurant owner has made it clear he'll keep his restaurant open anyway, in defiance of local officials.
"Matt Strickland is the owner of Gourmeltz and an Army veteran," said the report. "The Rappahannock Area Health District (RAHD) said in a statement last week that since Dec. 13, 2020, they have received over 50 complaints of Gourmeltz related to the requirements of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's Executive Order 72 (EO72), including reports of employees who were not wearing masks, customers sitting at the bar, and the restaurant not following required social distancing guidelines."
<p> "We will be opening at 3 pm tomorrow," said Strickland in a statement posted to Facebook on Saturday. "To the Governor, health department, and OSHA: if you're actually interested in what we as American's [sic] want instead of trying to rule by force, come on by Gourmeltz and look at all the happy smiling faces." </p><p>Even as vaccines are being distributed, the U.S. is currently nowhere near herd immunity levels of protection against COVID-19, which has now mutated into <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/19-new-mutation-in-more-contagious-uk-variant-raises-concerns/" target="_blank">even more infectious variants</a>. Several state and local governments consequently still have public health restrictions in place, although GOP officials have <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/texas/" target="_blank">pushed back</a> on expert recommendations and demanded faster reopenings.</p><p>Watch video via Fox 5 DC below:</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="360" mozallowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" src="https://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/anvload.html?key=eyJtIjoiRVBGT1giLCJ2IjoiODk3MzU2IiwiYW52YWNrIjoibHhRTWxhdlBFdlVSYjNMVTlxQ2JKcXZhVWpKYTI1eVkiLCJzaGFyZUxpbmsiOiJodHRwczovL3d3dy5mb3g1ZGMuY29tL25ld3Mvc3BvdHN5bHZhbmlhLWNvdW50eS1yZXN0YXVyYW50LW93bmVyLXNheXMtaGVzLXN0YXlpbmctb3Blbi1hZnRlci1saWNlbnNlLXN1c3BlbmRlZC1mb3ItY292aWQtMTktdmlvbGF0aW9ucyIsInBsdWdpbnMiOnsiY3VzdG9tQ29tc2NvcmVQbHVnaW4iOnsiYzMiOiJGT1ggNSBEQyIsImM2IjoiZnRzIiwic2NyaXB0IjoiaHR0cHM6Ly9zdGF0aWMuZm94dHYuY29tL3N0YXRpYy9vcmlvbi9zY3JpcHRzL2NvcmUvdXRpbHMvY29tc2NvcmUvQ3VzdG9tQ29tc2NvcmVQbHVnaW4uanMiLCJzZGsiOiJodHRwczovL3N0YXRpYy5mb3h0di5jb20vc3RhdGljL29yaW9uL3NjcmlwdHMvY29yZS91dGlscy9jb21zY29yZS9jb21zY29yZS03LjAuMC4xOTEwMTQuanMiLCJjbGllbnRJZCI6IjYwNDI5MDEiLCJuc19zdF9zdCI6IldUVEciLCJ0aXRsZSI6IlJlc3RhdXJhbnQgb3duZXIgcmVmdXNlcyB0byBjb21wbHkgd2l0aCBDT1ZJRCBndWlkZWxpbmVzIiwibnNfc3RfY2kiOiI4OTczNTYifSwiY3VzdG9tU2VnbWVudFBsdWdpbiI6eyJzY3JpcHQiOiJodHRwczovL3N0YXRpYy5mb3h0di5jb20vc3RhdGljL29yaW9uL3NjcmlwdHMvY29yZS91dGlscy9DdXN0b21TZWdtZW50UGx1Z2luLmpzIiwicHJpbWFyeV9idXNpbmVzc191bml0IjoiZnRzIiwic2Vjb25kYXJ5X2J1c2luZXNzX3VuaXQiOiJ3dHRnIiwiYXBwX25hbWUiOiJmb3g1ZGMuY29tIiwiYXBwX3BsYXRmb3JtIjoid2ViIiwiYXBwX3ZlcnNpb24iOiIxLjAuMCIsInNlZ21lbnRJZCI6IlBSeGNpbnJVSTJ2T0tJZzh1dWxwWGJKRmlkQVdMQXhzIn0sImRmcCI6eyJjbGllbnRTaWRlIjp7ImFkVGFnVXJsIjoiaHR0cHM6Ly9wdWJhZHMuZy5kb3VibGVjbGljay5uZXQvZ2FtcGFkL2Fkcz9pdT0vNjM3OTA1NjQvd3R0Z19mb3g1JmRlc2NyaXB0aW9uX3VybD1bcGxhY2Vob2xkZXJdJmVudj12cCZpbXBsPXMmY29ycmVsYXRvcj0mdGZjZD0wJm5wYT0wJmdkZnBfcmVxPTEmb3V0cHV0PXZhc3Qmc3o9MTAwMXgxMDAxJnVudmlld2VkX3Bvc2l0aW9uX3N0YXJ0PTEmY21zaWQ9MjU0MTI4OSZ2aWQ9ODk3MzU2Iiwia2V5VmFsdWVzIjp7InN0eXBlIjpbIm5ld3MiXSwicHR5cGUiOiJ2aWRlby1jbGlwIiwiYyI6WyJuZXdzIl0sImQiOiJ3ZWIiLCJ1c19wcml2YWN5IjoiMS0tLSJ9fX0sImhlYWx0aEFuYWx5dGljcyI6e319LCJodG1sNSI6dHJ1ZSwiZm9ybWF0IjoibTN1OCIsInRva2VuIjoiZXlKaGJHY2lPaUpJVXpJMU5pSXNJblI1Y0NJNklrcFhWQ0o5LmV5SjJhV1FpT2lJNE9UY3pOVFlpTENKcGMzTWlPaUpzZUZGTmJHRjJVRVYyVlZKaU0weFZPWEZEWWtweGRtRlZha3BoTWpWNVdTSXNJbVY0Y0NJNk1UWXhNamM1T0RrMk5Dd2lhV0YwSWpveE5qRXlOemsxTXpZMGZRLkhTQkt4d3l5TW80MWtNelRpZ1E0OEl0V3ZHckRKQ0ZpN3J6VlRxTlk5bGMifQ%3D%3D" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="640"></iframe></div>
'I lost all touch with reality': Recovering QAnon believer reveals how she escaped the pro-Trump 'cult'
February 08, 2021
An Arizona woman who went viral last year after attacking a face mask display in a local Target in the name of former President Donald Trump appeared on CNN Monday to talk about how she stopped believing in the QAnon conspiracy theory.
In an interview with host Alisyn Camerota, one-time QAnon disciple Melissa Rein Lively explained how she got sucked into QAnon and then described how it nearly ruined her entire life.
<p> Lively began by explaining how QAnon had apparently infiltrated some New Age wellness Facebook groups that she was interested in, and said things quickly spiraled out of control from there. </p><p> "It started innocently enough, kind of poking around on spirituality and wellness and New Age pages, things that I am interested in anyway," she said. "Then as soon as the algorithm hooked me in, it really took only a matter of weeks until I was in this terrifying echo chamber that really, you know, completely changed the way that I think." </p><p> Lively then expressed embarrassment after watching the video she took of herself destroying a face mask display at Target and telling police that she was Trump's spokeswoman. </p><p> "I really lost all touch with reality," she said. "It was the worst day of my life. I was having a complete mental break and really what had happened was, I had fallen down the QAnon rabbit hole and fell hard and just lost it." </p><p> Things got so bad that her own husband felt compelled to call the police later because he felt that she was a danger to herself. </p><p> She has since started undergoing trauma therapy and now says she's dedicating herself to helping other QAnon believers come back to reality. </p><p> "I really believe it's a cult," she said. "It operates like a cult in every single way. People don't realize they are being consumed by QAnon until it's too late."<br/> </p><p> <em>Watch the video below</em>.<br/> </p><p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tFie-DV5o-c" width="560"></iframe> <br/> </p>
MSNBC's Morning Joe unloads on GOP's 'tyrannical thinking'
February 08, 2021
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough unloaded on his former party for embracing Donald Trump and "tyrannical thinking."
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said last week that Trump still owned control of the GOP because he'd won a record number of Republican votes, but the "Morning Joe" host agreed with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) that the party should not be embracing the former president.
<p>"The comment of a record number of Republicans voted for President Trump, you could have said that about Hillary Clinton in 2016," Scarborough said. "A record number of Americans voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. What standard is that? She lost, Donald Trump lost. He lost by a record number. He lost to the guy who got a record number of votes from all Americans, but I hear that, quote, that it is his party and his party alone."</p><p>Scarborough said conservatives should reject that sort of thinking. </p><p> "Isn't that what we always bristled at what we heard people say that about Fidel Castro in Cuba, when we read about [Joseph] Stalin, the party was Stalin's and Stalin's alone. Isn't that what we were concerned about with Chairman Mao? It was what the chairman said it was, just like the communist party in Cuba was what Fidel Castro said it was. If it was murdering Catholics, it was murdering Catholics. If it was shutting down newspapers and jailing people because they dare to speak freely, that's what Fidel Castro would do. If it was shooting down planes, Cessnas, then that's what he would do, and so now to hear this coming from a member of Congress, no matter who the member of Congress is, it sounds very ominous that the party is Donald Trump and Donald Trump is whatever. Whatever Donald Trump says the party is, it is. This is tyrannical thinking."<br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.msnbc.com/msnbc/embedded-video/mmvo100680261791" width="560"></iframe></div>
