Blinken defends human rights in first call with Saudi counterpart

Washington (AFP) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken championed human rights and called for an end to the war in Yemen in his first phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, the State Department said Saturday. During their call Friday, the two men "discussed regional security, counterterrorism, and cooperation to deter and defend against attacks" on the Saudi kingdom, department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. "The Secretary outlined several key priorities of the new administration including elevating human rights issues and ending the war in Yemen," he added. Forme...