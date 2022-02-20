Blinken says all signs suggest Russia on the brink of invading Ukraine

By Humeyra Pamuk WASHINGTON (Reuters) -All signs suggest Russia is on the brink of invading Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, but still vowed that Washington would use every opportunity until the last minute to see if diplomacy would dissuade Moscow from going ahead. Speaking on broadcaster CNN's "State of the Union" show, Blinken maintained Washington's position that the deterrent impact of sanctions would be lost if they are triggered before an invasion despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's passionate plea on Saturday to unleash them. "Everything we ...
Chicago cops, firefighters busted for donating to road-blocking Canadian trucker convoy: report
February 20, 2022
According to a report from the Chicago Reader, local police officers and firefighters were among Americans who made donations to the Canadian truck convoy that has clogged the streets in Ottawa over objections to Covid-19 masks and vaccines among other grievances.
Police in the Canadian capital have been battling with the truckers who have refused to move and brought traffic in the city to a standstill leading to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declaring a state of emergency.
According to the report, "About 200 Chicagoans donated more than $13,000 to a fundraiser for truckers who blockaded the Canadian capital and key border crossings to protest COVID restrictions, according to data released by the nonprofit Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets) More than $900 of that was apparently donated by a dozen Chicago Police Department (CPD) and Chicago Fire Department (CFD) employees, one of whom used a city email address on the donation form."
After noting that hackers breached GiveSendGo, the clearinghouse for donations for the convoy after other donation sites were shut down, the Reader's Jim Daley wrote, "The Reader reviewed the data, which includes names, email addresses, ZIP codes, and other identifying information of donors as well as the amounts each gave, and compared the lists to a database of current city employees."
"Nine donations totaling more than $400 apparently came from fire department employees. The largest was $110, from a donor who is listed as a firefighter in the city’s employee database," the report added.
The Reader report adds they contacted one firefighter who used his official city email and he did not respond, but a spokesperson for the city "referred the Reader to a department policy which states members will not be disciplined for engaging in lawful activities involving the advocacy of ideas or the practice of any belief."
Tim Scott grovels for 2024 VP nomination: 'Everybody wants to be on President Trump's bandwagon'
February 20, 2022
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Sunday hinted that he would be willing to serve as President Donald Trump's running mate in 2024.
During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Scott if he would be open to running with Trump in the next presidential election. Scott did not rule out the vice-presidential nomination.
"I think everybody wants to be on President Trump's bandwagon," Scott replied. "One of the things that I've said to the president is that he gets to decide the future of our party and our country because he is still the loudest voice."
"I am not looking for a seat on a ticket at this point," he added. "I am, however, looking to be re-elected in South Carolina. So my hope is you win next Friday's football game before thinking about any other one."
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Trump's theft of 'public property' can be used to ban him from holding office again: Watergate lawyer
February 20, 2022
Appearing on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show" former Watergate lawyer Jill Wine-Banks made the case that Donald Trump's taking and keeping of documents -- some labeled "Top secret" -- at Mar-a-Lago is cause for banning him from holding office again
"Exactly how much trouble could he be in here for removing classified files from the White House, Jill?" host Jonathan Capehart asked.
"There are laws that prohibit that," the attorney explained. "In the past we have had examples of officials who have taken top-secret documents or classified documents, and have been charged with crimes, some of them have been given either probation or community service as their penalty."
"This is illegal, to take away its government property," she continued. "Right after Watergate, the Presidential Records Act was passed and was passed because of Nixon's attempts to conceal documents and to destroy documents."
RELATED: Trump was 'waving documents from the boxes' at Mar-a-Lago: report
'We have the 18-minute gap in Watergate and the gap in the phone logs and in social media accounts right now, plus, these 15 cartons of documents that were taken, they are public property, they do not belong to Donald Trump, they belong to the American people, and should have been given to the archives when he left the White House," she elaborated. "So that could be a big problem and the penalty for that includes never being able to hold public office. forfeiture of office and barring from future office. That's a pretty good penalty for what he did."
Watch below:
MSNBC 02 20 2022 10 14 54 youtu.be
