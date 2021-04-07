Bloodshed in Myanmar as troops open fire on protesters

(Reuters) - Myanmar troops stormed an anti-coup protest camp on Wednesday, a resident said, in a pre-dawn operation that local media said killed and wounded several demonstrators, as activists defied a bloody crackdown and internet blockade by the ruling junta. Myanmar has been in chaos since a Feb. 1 coup that ended a brief period of civilian-led democracy and sparked nationwide protests and strikes, despite the ruling military's use of lethal force to quell the resistance. Violence erupted as troops entered the protest site on Wednesday in the town of Kale in the Saigang region, a hotspot of...