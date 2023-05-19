Blue Origin wins NASA contract to join SpaceX for moon landings

Artist’ s concept of the Blue Moon lander. - NASA/TNS
Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk officially have something else in common, as NASA awarded its second moon landing contract for the Artemis program to a large group of aerospace companies led by Blue Origin. “I’ve said it before. We want more competition,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson at a press conference Friday. “We want two landers, and that’s better. It means that you have reliability. You have backups. It benefits NASA. It benefits the American people.” Musk-owned SpaceX already is tasked to bring astronauts back to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972 with a versio...