Blue Origin wins NASA contract to join SpaceX for moon landings

Lindell responded by seeking to vacate the award, and claiming that the panel exceeded its given powers.

Now Zeidman, who voted for Trump twice and has not ruled out voting for him a third time, is now taking the next step needed to collect his earned funds, according to a report by the Washington Post.

"Zeidman’s attorneys on Friday filed a petition in federal district court in Minnesota to force Lindell to pay the prize, plus interest of 10 percent a year," the outlet reported.

"They are asking a judge to confirm the legitimacy of the arbitrators’ award and to enter a $5 million judgment against Lindell’s firm. Such a judgment would empower Zeidman with stronger legal tools he could use to collect his winnings," according to the Post's story.

“There are no circumstances under which I’m letting him run away with that money,” said Brian Glasser, one of Zeidman’s attorneys, according to the report.

Lindell has vowed to fight the expert's award, which he won by showing the materials provided by Lindell had nothing to do with the 2020 election at all.

“It’s not about payment, it’s wrong. They’re just doing this trying to discredit the evidence and the evidence is all there,” he said in an interview Friday, according to the Post. “We’re taking it to court. It’s just all corrupt.”

"Under federal and state law, a decision to vacate the award would require finding that the arbitrators had committed misconduct, exceeded their powers or that the process was otherwise corrupt," it reported.