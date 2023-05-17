The world’s largest animal is headed to San Diego
A rare and endangered blue whale, one of at least four feeding 11 miles off Long Beach Harbor in the Catalina Channel, spouts after a long dive in July 2008 near Long Beach, California. - David McNew/Getty Images North America/TNS

Blue whales will migrate up the West Coast this summer, giving San Diegans the chance to see these massive and graceful animals in local waters. Known as the largest animals in the world, blue whales are members of the baleen whale family. Instead of teeth, they have bristly keratin plates called baleen in their mouths that filter their food from sea water. What makes blue whales unique?Blue whales are the largest mammal alive and are likely the largest to have ever existed on Earth. They can grow more than 90 feet long and weigh up to approximately 300,000 pounds.

