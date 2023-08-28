The reason Bob Barker won’t have a funeral or memorial service
Bob Barker, longtime host of "The Price Is Right," in 2007. - Jonathan Alcorn/ZUMA Wire/TNS

Friends and family of the late Bob Barker are honoring his last wishes following his death, which included not having a funeral. The TV legend requested “not to have a funeral or memorial service,” his longtime publicist Roger Neal shared with Daily News.

”He just felt that should be something very private. So we’re just following his wishes. He wanted the burial to be private.”

Best known as the inaugural host for the CBS game show “The Price Is Right,” Barker will be laid to rest next to his wife, Dorothy Jo Barker, which was also his desire. She died in 1981 of lung cancer.