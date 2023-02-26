Body parts of missing model Abby Choi found in Hong Kong, ex-husband and family arrested
Photo by Chi Hung Wong on Unsplash

Four people were arrested for the murder and dismemberment of model and influencer Abby Choi after parts of her body were found in a Hong Kong rental unit, local police said Saturday. Choi’s ex-husband, 28-year-old Alex Kwong, was arrested early Saturday afternoon at a ferry terminal on the northwestern coast of Lantau Island, Hong Kong. He was carrying 500,000 Hong Kong dollars in cash (approximately $63,700) and several luxury watches worth about HK$4 million ($510,000), according to The South China Morning Post. Investigators believe he was trying to flee Hong Kong when arrested. Kwong’s pa...