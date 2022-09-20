Bodybuilders with a history of steroid use are more likely to exhibit psychopathic traits, risk-taking behavior, and anger problems

“The same people who orchestrated the event have been working hard behind the scenes to create their desired ‘One World Gov’t’ and have made us divided more than EVER before,” Nogrady posted this year on Sept. 11. “The day the Deep State took thousands of lives.”

Nogrody frequently posted on social media about her belief that "no one died" at Sandy Hook and accused the victims' families of being paid actors.

“These families are all very much so $et for life both from deep state payouts and all of their Go Fund Me accounts,” Nogrady posted. “This is all a game to them and the public are the pawns.”

Nogrady, a former actress herself who worked as a body double on the ABC sitcom “Don’t Trust The B In Apartment 23,” claimed that experience gave her insight that proved the conspiracy theory.

“Working in the ‘Entertainment Industry’ woke me up to the fact that when presented with enough money - people will act, react, play, laugh, cry, and even ‘die’ to please their Director and rake in a good paycheck,” Nogrady wrote in 2016.

Nogrady downplayed her involvement in the Finchem fundraiser, saying she was only involved with ticket sales and logistics, and distanced herself from her own stated views.

“PAST beliefs posted on social media from dates LONG ago are NOT tied in ANY way to Mark Finchem, his campaign, his team or last nights fundraiser,” she told The Daily Beast.

But the event featured a woman onstage singing a QAnon-themed song, and also in attendance was conspiracy theorist Jordan Sather, who was one of the earliest QAnon adherents, and researchers said it showed that Finchem had "zero qualms" about associating with the right-wing movement described by law enforcement as a terrorist threat.

“It’s really, really disturbing,” said QAnon researcher Travis View. “We’ve had Qanon candidates before… it’s rare to see one so open about it.”