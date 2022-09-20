Bodybuilders with a history of steroid use are more likely to exhibit psychopathic traits, risk-taking behavior, and anger problems

Recent findings published in the journal Scientific Reports shed new light on the risks associated with the use of steroids among male athletes. This time, researchers found that bodybuilders with a history of steroid use were more likely to exhibit psychopathic tendencies, sexual and substance use risk-taking behaviors, and anger issues. Anabolic-androgenic steroids are human-made variations of testosterone, the male sex hormone. Though often used for bodybuilding, steroids have been associated with various health risks including dependency, medical issues, and psychological problems. Neuroim...
Trump spends morning taunting several cable news hosts as he faces multiple potential indictments
September 20, 2022
With the House Jan 6 committee set to begin holding more televised hearings, a Georgia grand jury reportedly ready to hand down criminal indictments for election tampering, and the Department of Justice ramping up its investigation of stolen government documents confiscated back from Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump was up at 3 AM attacking CNN's Don Lemon and then continuing on later in the morning.
Reacting to news from days ago that CNN will be revamping their "New Day" hosting line-up and moving Lemon from his prime time show to be the new co-host of the early morning breaking news program, the former president -- once again ensconced at his Florida resort -- took potshots at the CNN host on his struggling Truth Social platform.
Very early in the morning he wrote, "A small step for television, a giant step for mankind. Don Lemon, often called 'the dumbest man on television' having made even Lebron James look smart during their interview two years ago, has been FIRED from his prime time evening spot on CNN - extremely low ratings - and will be thrown into their 'Death Valley' morning show. I assume this means a BIG salary cut prior to his Complete & Total future firing from Ratings Challenged (to put it mildly!) CNN. Good luck Don, you’ll need it! MAGA!!!"
Not content with that, the former president three hours later boasted he views himself as a "ratings machine” and launched another broadside at Lemon again and then brought up the newly reassigned anchors morning competitors, "Joe Scarborough and his lovely, soothing bride."
In full, he wrote, "They call me a 'ratings machine.' Don Lemon was also a ratings machine - in reverse. He killed ratings, ate them alive, and always will. If he interviewed Elvis, back from the dead, nobody would watch. Add him to the list of Joe Scarborough and his lovely, soothing bride. They are in the “can” also, but now can compete against 'the dumbest man on television.' Should help them a lot!!!"
Trump-loving Arizona candidate takes part in 'really disturbing' QAnon-themed fundraiser: extremism researcher
September 20, 2022
Mark Finchem, the Republican nominee for Arizona secretary of state who promotes election fraud conspiracies, attended a campaign fundraiser out of state co-hosted by a self-described QAnon adherent who has also promoted conspiracy theories about 9/11 and the Sandy Hook school shooting.
Finchem went to Newport Beach, California, over the weekend for the fundraiser headlined by right-wing luminaries Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn that was co-hosted by photographer and massage therapist Nicole Nogrady, who trumpets her support for fringe conspiracy theories on social media, reported The Daily Beast.
“The same people who orchestrated the event have been working hard behind the scenes to create their desired ‘One World Gov’t’ and have made us divided more than EVER before,” Nogrady posted this year on Sept. 11. “The day the Deep State took thousands of lives.”
Nogrody frequently posted on social media about her belief that "no one died" at Sandy Hook and accused the victims' families of being paid actors.
“These families are all very much so $et for life both from deep state payouts and all of their Go Fund Me accounts,” Nogrady posted. “This is all a game to them and the public are the pawns.”
Nogrady, a former actress herself who worked as a body double on the ABC sitcom “Don’t Trust The B In Apartment 23,” claimed that experience gave her insight that proved the conspiracy theory.
“Working in the ‘Entertainment Industry’ woke me up to the fact that when presented with enough money - people will act, react, play, laugh, cry, and even ‘die’ to please their Director and rake in a good paycheck,” Nogrady wrote in 2016.
Nogrady downplayed her involvement in the Finchem fundraiser, saying she was only involved with ticket sales and logistics, and distanced herself from her own stated views.
“PAST beliefs posted on social media from dates LONG ago are NOT tied in ANY way to Mark Finchem, his campaign, his team or last nights fundraiser,” she told The Daily Beast.
But the event featured a woman onstage singing a QAnon-themed song, and also in attendance was conspiracy theorist Jordan Sather, who was one of the earliest QAnon adherents, and researchers said it showed that Finchem had "zero qualms" about associating with the right-wing movement described by law enforcement as a terrorist threat.
“It’s really, really disturbing,” said QAnon researcher Travis View. “We’ve had Qanon candidates before… it’s rare to see one so open about it.”
Bill Barr turned on Trump after he bungled 'his vision of an autocratic president': ex-Reagan official
September 20, 2022
One of the most dramatic defections from former President Donald Trump's inner circle in the final days of his presidency was Attorney General William Barr.
A longtime Trump loyalist whose time controlling the Justice Department was marked by unswerving partisan loyalty to the then-president, including efforts to bury the Russia investigation, investigate those who had investigated Trump, and push a sweeping ideology that the president has virtually unchecked power, Barr suddenly and dramatically seemed to have a change of heart as Trump pushed to overturn the election.
He now routinely criticizes his former boss and those allied with him, calling one of Trump's favorite voter fraud conspiracies "bullsh*t" and even warning Fox News viewers that Trump's Mar-a-Lago classified document stash could be a "serious abuse" of power.
But Barr didn't turn on Trump because he saw the light, argued former Reagan-era DOJ official Donald Ayer for The Atlantic. On the contrary, Barr is the same ideologue for authoritarian presidential power he always was — he just believes Trump is no longer of any use to his ideology.
"Credit for moving the public discussion closer to reality is one thing, but no one should think that Barr is having second thoughts about the awful things he did in office," wrote Ayer. "To the contrary, Barr’s recent trashing of Trump in a manner likely to greatly impair his presidential prospects makes perfect sense when one understands the driving convictions and objectives that have guided him throughout his adult life."
"For all of Barr’s abuses of authority in an effort to keep Trump in office, it became clear to Barr by early December 2020, when zero evidence of serious fraud could be found, that Trump had run out his string. So Barr resigned," wrote Ayer. "Since then, Trump has made things infinitely worse for himself, by engaging in a conspiracy to overturn the election by deception and violence, which culminated in the events of January 6, 2021. Were that not enough, the saga of the Mar-a-Lago documents reveals beyond doubt that Trump illegally retained, and apparently actively resisted returning, a very large number of highly classified documents, with who knows what grave consequences for national security."
In other words, wrote Ayer, it's not that Barr wasn't willing to abuse state power and undermine democracy — after all, he did those things often while Trump was actually running in 2020. It's that he realized Trump was too incompetent to actually carry out his vision — and that the GOP has to replace him with a more capable authoritarian in order to advance his cause.
"Barr has realized that Trump, far from being the indispensable person for the realization of his vision of an autocratic president, has become perhaps the greatest obstacle to its achievement," concluded Ayer. "In a party where Barr’s bizarre ideal of an unfettered president holds tremendous sway, Trump can’t win in the general election, and if nominated he would likely take the banner of autocracy down with him. Barr feels the need to remove Trump from serious consideration so that another standard-bearer for that cause can pick up where Trump left off. Who knows? Perhaps Barr can come back for a third turn as attorney general to finish the job."
You can read more here.
