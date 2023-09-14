Boebert's 'Beetlejuice' boot came after she refused to quit vaping near pregnant woman: report

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) often espouses Christian nationalist views — and she hasn't hesitated to attack Democrats as anti-family, anti-religion and anti-motherhood.

But according to reporting in the Denver Post, Boebert was kicked out of a Beetlejuice performance at Denver's Buell Theater on Sunday, September 10. And a new report reveals she was asked to leave after she refused to quit vaping near a pregnant woman.

The Post reports that three attendees, including the woman, complained about Boebert. The woman alleged that when she asked the MAGA congresswoman to quit vaping, she refused. Boebert's office has denied that allegation.

HuffPost's Josephine Harvey notes, "The woman, who said she did not recognize Boebert, told the Post she asked the lawmaker to stop vaping, but the congresswoman simply said 'no.' She said Boebert was singing along loudly with her hands in the air and took multiple long videos during the first half of the performance. The woman made a complaint during intermission. When she returned to her seat with her husband, Boebert called her a 'sad and miserable person,' she said."