Lauren Boebert thinks you should be at least 21 before coming out as LGBTQ
Lauren Boebert/Instagram/screen grab

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is jumping on the right's increasingly extremist anti-LGBTQ agenda, declaring Americans should have to be at least 21-years old before coming out as LGBTQ, and especially transgender.

"We require people to be 21 to purchase alcohol beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products," tweeted Boebert, the owner of Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado.

"Why is it so unreasonable to require people to reach a certain level of maturity before making life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity?" asked Boebert, a high school dropout, gun rights activist, who has zero education in childhood development, LGBTQ issues, or human sexuality.

Boebert, who repeatedly has been accused of promoting QAnon conspiracy theories, is also an anti-LGBTQ activist who has filed anti-transgender legislation.

On social media, some responded by asking if she would apply the same standard to ownership of firearms, something she has made clear she believes should be unrestricted.