Bolsonaro back in electoral court as he stares into political abyss

“I’m just doing a wellness check on you know, I know you’ve had a really bad weekend, you had a bad day yesterday and you’re having a bad day today. I just wanna make sure you're okay buddy, honestly,” Wilson says as he places his hand over his heart.

The video cites recent events likely weighing on the former president, including the Russia crisis and Monday’s release of audio recording from his Bedminster, NJ, golf club.

“Over the weekend you saw your friend Vladimir Putin basically sign his own death warrant by showing weakness, and no dictator can show weaknesses, as you know. He will be dead before the 2024 election cycle most likely, and you won’t have your sugar daddy, oops,” Wilson said.

“Second thing, last night when CNN released that audio of you bragging about your crime, of you admitting on tape – again – that you were flashing classified documents around and you didn't have the authority to classify them as a former president."

“Chef's kiss, buddy.”

Wilson also notes Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling against the so-called “independent legislature theory” that elections experts say would have undermined democracy.

“And finally today, the Supreme Court ruled against you. The independent state legislatures thing was a longtime conservative product that they were trying to put together to help the GOP and your justices ruled against it.

“Congrats Don, you’re having a bad week and by the way, it's about to get worse,” Wilson says as he winks at the camera.

