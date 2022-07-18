Bolsonaro attacks Brazil's election system in briefing of diplomats

BRASILIA (Reuters) - President Jair Bolsonaro invited the diplomatic corps on Monday to hear his charges that Brazil's election system was open to fraud ahead of October elections in which he is trailing in a bid for a second term. "The system is completely vulnerable," he told some 40 diplomats invited to his residence in an unprecedented briefing three months before a general election. Bolsonaro gave no evidence of fraud, but said a hacker got inside the electronic voting system during the election that he won in 2018, an attack that police concluded had not compromised the result in any way...
QAnon tour booted out of Rochester venue after furious uproar from locals: report
July 18, 2022
On Monday, the Democrat & Chronicle reported that the "ReAwaken America Tour," a traveling event studded with prominent QAnon adherents, has been kicked out of its planned venue in Rochester, New York on August 12 and 13, following anger from locals.
The group had planned to hold their event at the Main Street Armory.
"In an email distributed Monday, venue owner Scott Donaldson wrote, '(In response) to the outpour(ing) of concern from our community, both good and bad, I have decided after careful thought to cancel The ReAwaken America Tour that was scheduled for August 2022,'" reported Marcia Greenwood. "Last week, Grammy-nominated indie-pop band Japanese Breakfast announced it was cancelling a Sept. 27 show at the Armory over its decision to host the ReAwaken America event, featuring Michael Flynn and Roger Stone, both advisors to former President Donald Trump."
"Also on the ReAwaken America speakers list: Dr. Stella Immanuel, who has posted videos claiming that doctors make medicine using DNA from aliens, and Scott McKay and Gene Ho, who have links to the false QAnon conspiracy theory about a global child molestation and sacrifice ring being led by prominent Democratic politicians," noted the report.
Flynn, the former National Security Adviser to Donald Trump, has in recent years sunk deeply into the QAnon movement, attending many of their conferences. At once such event last year, Flynn agreed with an attendee that the United States needs a violent military coup of the type that happened in Myanmar — though he later tried to deny saying this.
Stone, another longtime ally of Trump, is currently facing intense scrutiny from the House Select Committee on January 6, as a link between Trump's inner circle and far-right paramilitary groups like the Proud Boys.
Steve Bannon pledged he'd go 'medieval' at his trial — but it hasn't turned out that way
July 18, 2022
Former Donald Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon promised that he would go "medieval" in court once he was going to trial for his contempt of Congress case. While he never fully explained what he meant by that, the case appears to be closer to medieval torture than a medieval knight.
Already the judge in the case has suggested that Bannon accept a plea agreement and Bannon's own lawyer admitted that he has no defense. Bannon's own podcast declared him guilty while he was in court Monday.
Jury selection began Monday and while Bannon pledged to make his trial the "misdemeanor from hell" for President Joe Biden, that has yet to manifest into reality.
BusinessInsider crafted a list of people to watch in the trial, suggesting that beyond the judge, the lawyers, prosecutors and Bannon himself, Robert Costello a lawyer and trial witness for Bannon is among those to keep an eye on. Costello was a lawyer for Bannon for the Jan. 6 stuff, but now will become a witness after withdrawing as a lawyer.
Costello previously was under attorney/client privilege so it's unclear if he is now waiving that privilege to testify for Bannon. Doing so means the prosecutors can ask their own questions about things that would normally be privileged.
"In earlier court proceedings, the judge bristled at how the Justice Department seized Costello's email and phone logs as part of the investigation into Bannon. The search for those records inadvertently ensnared the records of others who share Costello's name," the report recalled.
It was just a year ago that two assistant U.S. attorneys anticipated how Bannon's trial would go.
"In our view, this is a very straightforward case about whether or not the defendant showed up," said assistant US attorney Amanda Vaughn last year. She and another prosecutor said in documents that the Justice Department needs "one day of testimony" to prove his guilt.
Read the full details at Insider.
Trump allies enraged as Mike Pence and his friends try to tank MAGA candidates in Arizona
July 18, 2022
On Monday, writing for The Arizona Republic, columnist Laurie Roberts detailed the friction in the Republican Party as former Vice President Mike Pence travels to Arizona to campaign on behalf of Karrin Taylor Robson against Kari Lake, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
The news of Pence's trip was first broken earlier in the day in The Washington Post. And, noted Roberts, Pence is joined by incumbent Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.
"On Sunday, Ducey took to the CNN’s State of the Union to savage Lake as a charlatan who is staking out Ultra MAGA positions that run counter to her decades of past actions and statements," wrote Roberts. "'This is all an act,' Ducey told CNN’s Dana Bash. 'She’s been putting on a show for some time now and we’ll see if the voters of Arizona buy it.' Ducey wasn’t done. 'Kari Lake is misleading voters with no evidence,' he said, of her insistence that the 2020 election was stolen. 'She’s been tagged by her opponents with the nickname, Fake Lake, which seems to be sticking and actually doing some damage.'"
According to the report, Trump and his allies are already trying to fight back — and it's getting ugly.
"Team Trump was left to stamp its foot and reach for the 2020 playbook, implying that skullduggery is afoot," wrote Roberts. "'We are receiving reports that ballots have been destroyed or stolen from mailboxes,' the Arizona Republican Party tweeted on Sunday. Translation: If Lake loses, it’ll be because the election was stolen."
This comes as Trump's influence has boosted a number of controversial candidates around the country. His Senate endorsements alone include celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, and former football star Herschel Walker in Georgia.
You can read more here.
