John Bolton says there's no real difference between Biden and Trump on Afghanistan

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton in 2019.. - Chip Somodevilla/New York Daily News/TNS
John Bolton, the former national security adviser, said the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is a big mistake — and there’s no difference between the policies of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Bolton called the abrupt pullout a “strategic mistake” for which both leaders share the blame. “Trump fully supported (withdrawing),” Bolton told CNN. “Had he been reelected he would have done the same thing.” “On this question of withdrawal from Afghanistan, Trump and Biden are like Tweedledee and Tweedledum,” he added. Bolton said Biden bears “primary responsibility” for letting...