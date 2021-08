John Bolton says there's no real difference between Biden and Trump on Afghanistan

Trump's problem is that he wants to continue to raise money into his super PAC. Using that as his repository of cash, he can ask whoever he wants for money. If he declares that he's running for president, he can no longer do that and the super PAC staff must separate from the Trump office into its own entity. Trump would then only be allowed to fundraise into his presidential account.

It isn't illegal for him to say whether or not he's running in 2024; it's just inconvenient for the money he'd like to raise.

Another political problem for Trump is that if he decides not to run for president, his fundraising will disappear. People continue to support him because they believe he will regain his power, but if he drops out of the presidential race, the focus will turn to other Republicans who may run.

See Trump's answer to Hannity below: