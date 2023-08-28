Boogaloo boy arrested by FBI counterterrorism team faces prison sentence
Timothy Teagan (Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/TNS)

DETROIT — A prominent member of the far-right anti-government extremist Boogaloo movement in Michigan should spend 13 months in prison to deter him from committing more crimes and hurting people, federal prosecutors said. Prosecutors made the argument ahead of Monday's sentencing of Plymouth resident Timothy Teagan, 25, by Chief U.S. District Judge Sean Cox. Sentencing is set for 2:30 p.m. in federal court in Detroit, nine months after Teagan was charged with drug and gun-related crimes following an FBI counterterrorism investigation focused on concerns about attacks on politicians and plans t...