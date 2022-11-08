Boogaloo member a violent threat to public, feds say
Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/TNS

DETROIT — Plymouth resident Timothy Teagan, a prominent member of the far-right anti-government Boogaloo movement, is a heavily armed dangerous man with a history of violence who should not be granted bond while awaiting trial on federal gun and drug-related charges, prosecutors argued Tuesday. Prosecutors labeled Teagan a danger and a flight risk ahead of a hearing during which a federal magistrate judge will consider releasing Teagan, a 24-year-old Domino's Pizza driver, on bond amid an FBI counterterrorism investigation that has raised concerns about attacks on politicians and plans to disr...