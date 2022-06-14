Border officers circulate coin memorializing treatment of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas

PAUL RATJE/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
A controversial moment captured last fall on the U.S. southern border of an officer on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, has been memorialized on “a challenge coin” that is circulating among border patrol officers. Images of the incident led to a public outcry and national scandal, with President Joe Biden demanding accountability for the officers and the Department of Homeland Security launching an independent investigation into the treatment of migrants there. Nearly a year later, the results of the investigation still have not been made public. The unofficial coin, a token of memorabilia, embrac...