Bored students are more likely to engage in sadistic actions, studies find

Bored Students
Two studies on primary and secondary school students in Serbia showed that students who are more often bored in school are more likely to engage in sadistic actions. Students more prone to sadistic actions were also found to be more prone to bullying others. The study was published in the Journal of School Psychology. Attending school presents a range of different experiences for students. It can be an inspiring environment where basic knowledge on a wide range of different subjects is obtained and where close friendships are developed. However, it can also be a place where one experiences agg...