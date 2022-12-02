Brain imaging study uncovers distinct neural mechanisms underlying excessive smartphone use
The Brain

A study using functional magnetic resonant imaging (fMRI) compared brain activities of persons suffering from smartphone addiction (excessive smartphone use) and those who use their smartphones in a less intrusive way. It reported systematic differences in brain activity during rest between the two groups. Additionally, two fMRI indicators of neural activity were found to be correlated with psychological assessments of excessive smartphone use. The study was published in Brain and Behavior. A growing number of studies in recent years emphasized negative physical and psychosocial effects of exc...

Science