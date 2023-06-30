Brazil court bars ex-president Bolsonaro from re-election until 2030
Jair Bolsonaro, former president of Brazil, is pictured after landing at Santos Dumont Airport. The Supreme Electoral Court is conducting a trial against the right-wing ex-president for alleged abuse of office. Tania Regio/Agencia Brazil/dpa

Brazil's Superior Electoral Court voted on Friday to bar former president Jair Bolsonaro from running for public office for eight years for abuse of power. If the ruling stands, it would mean that the right-wing former leader would be barred from the next presidential elections in 2026. His defence has already indicated that it would appeal. Four judges voted in favour of the ban, while one voted against it, according to reports on Brazilian television on Friday. The attorney general's office, which is responsible for electoral law, accused Bolsonaro of casting doubt on Brazil's electoral syst...