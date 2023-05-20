Brazil police accuse agency bosses of misconduct in Amazon murder case

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police recommended misconduct charges be filed on Friday against two ex-officials of Indigenous agency Funai in the case of a journalist and a native expert murdered last June in the Amazon rainforest. The police said the two former officials failed to act on information ahead of the murders of British reporter Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. The police did not name the two former officials but state news outlet Agencia Brasil said they were Funai's former president Marcelo Xavier and former vice president Alcir Amaral Teixeira. The two b...