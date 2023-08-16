Brazilian fugitive wanted for 11-person massacre captured in New Hampshire
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/TNS

A Brazilian man wanted for killing 11 people in 2015 has been arrested in New Hampshire, federal authorities said Wednesday. Antonio Jose De Abreu Vidal Filho, 29, was wanted on an Interpol Red Notice. He was convicted in Brazil two months ago for the massacre of 11 people in the city of Fortaleza. Vidal was detained Monday in Rye, N.H. without incident, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE officers picked him up because he was in the U.S. illegally. “We are proud to have taken this notorious criminal, convicted of participating in multiple heinous murders in Brazil, off our s...