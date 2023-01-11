Brazilian judge orders arrest of Bolsonaro's ex-minister after Brasilia rampage

By Amanda Perobelli and Leonardo Benassatto BRASILIA (Reuters) -A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest on Tuesday of the capital's most recent public security chief after supporters of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro led a rampage through government buildings. Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the arrest of Anderson Torres, who was Bolsonaro's justice minister before taking over this month as the public security chief for Brasilia, where thousands of protesters vandalized the Supreme Court, Congress and presidential offices on Sunday. Torres, who was removed from offic...