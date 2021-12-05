Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro investigated for linking COVID vaccines to AIDS
The Brazilian Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro’s false comments linking COVID-19 vaccines with the development of AIDS. The far-right leader made the allegations speaking during his weekly address to the nation on Oct. 21, according to the Brazilian news portal G1. “Official reports from the U.K. government suggest that fully vaccinated people ... are developing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome much faster than anticipated,” Bolsonaro said in the broadcast, which was later removed from YouTube, Facebook and Instagram for violation of rules. The suggest...