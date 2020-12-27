With Biden, Britain's Brexiteers lose cheerleader
A giant painting of US President-elect Joe Biden is seen in his ancestral home of Ballina in northwest Ireland in October 2020

Washington (AFP) - Promoters of Britain's divorce from the European Union had said they would revitalize bonds with the United States, where President Donald Trump, with his shared disdain for multinational bodies, seemed the perfect partner. Come January, Britain both definitively leaves the 27-nation bloc and will deal with a new US president, Joe Biden, who prioritizes the EU and shares none of the Brexiteers' romanticism about going it alone. Biden, an Irish-American who will be the second Catholic president, had already warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to jeopardize peace in Northe...